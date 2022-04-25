Best sunglasses for women to sport this summer season

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Sunglasses are a fashion staple that look edgy and classy. However, don't make the mistake of thinking of them only as an fashion accessory. They are also utility items especially in summers. While shades make you look hip, their main job is to protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays. Just like how sunblock is one of the coveted and most loved products in skincare department, in fashion, it is a stylish pair of sunglasses that can steal the show. They come in varying shapes and sizes. And trust us, every design is so unique and different that it can give your overall look a makeover. From edgy cat-eyed sunglasses to oversized ones, you must have a stellar and eclectic collection to cater to your every mood.
We have put together our favourites in the list below that can help you with your hunt for a pair of statement wear sunglasses. So, go check it out.
IDEE Polarized Square Women's Sunglasses
This polarized large square sunglasses for women is an attractive accessory that gives you 100% protection from UV rays. A premium quality pair of sunglasses, it comes in a peppy purple colour frame with polycarbonate lens. It will spruce up you overall look and will go with all your attire.
VIEDANSA Polarized Square Oversized Sunglasses
Can you do without a stunning black pair of square-shaped sunglasses? The answer is a hands down no. Therefore, this pair of oversized sunglasses makes for a perfect addition to your collection of sunglasses. A lightweight and durable pair, it will block 100% harmful UVA and UVB rays, thereby giving a complete protection to your eyes.
Fastrack Gradient Cat Eye Women's Sunglasses
A cat eye pair of sunglasses is simply a must-have in every woman’s sunglasses collection. This stunning pair of sunglasses is made of polycarbonate lens and gives 100% UV protection to eyes.
Grey Jack Aviator Sunglasses
An Aviator sunglass is high on style quotient and lifts the overall look amazingly well. This pair of sunglasses for women have a glass lens that is scratch resistant. The multi-layer reflection coating reduces glare and allows one to view one’s surroundings clearly and comfortably. It also comes with the promise of 100% UV protection and is a durable pair.
AISLIN UV Protected Wayfarer/Cat eye Sunglasses
If you have a thing for large sized wayfarer sunglasses, then this pair will make for an excellent pick. It gives 100% UV protection and looks super classy on every face type. Its purple coloured frame is made of plastic and it has grey lens.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.