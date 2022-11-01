Sign out
Best U.S. Polo Assn. kids wear: Rank high on durability and style

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Nov 01, 2022 18:33 IST

Summary:

Apparels in kids section of U.S. Polo Assn. are comfortable to wear and elegant too. Read on to see some options.

Kids wear section of U.S. Polo Assn. brand throws up a lot of variety.

Shopping for kids can be a fun affair. Since there are so many options available across different categories, one always feels like giving into the indulgence. The cute prints, soothing colours and flattering silhouettes are the reasons why one is always wanting to introduce new stuff into kids’ wardrobe. Since winter is almost here and kids would need warm clothes to keep themselves protected, we have curated a few options in a list below.

The options range from a puffer jacket, sweatshirt to a pair of jeans. They are from the brand called the U.S. Polo Assn, which is known for its quality apparels. There are colour options too available in some of the picks. What's a given is that kids will look sharp and elegant in all the apparels listed below. So, why wait? Scroll through the list below to take a look at options.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Puffer Jacket

This puffer jacket from the brand has long sleeves and is super cosy. Comfortable to wear, this one will help one snuggle in and bask in the warmth. It comes with a hoodie, is available in regular fit and makes for a great sartorial option. Available in the combination of red and blue colours, this one comes with pockets in the front.

U.S. Polo Assn. Boy's Puffer Jacket (UKJCK0023_Red and Blue_9 Years-10 Years)
43% off
1,879 3,299
Buy now

U.S. POLO ASSN. Kids Boys Navy Ribbed Crew Neck Stripe Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt has a crew neck and is available in navy colour. It features stripes in the front and the brand’s name is also visible. It is a cool and smart wear that will make boys look smart and sharp. It will keep them adequately warm and can be worn easily underneath a jacket or coat. One must definitely buy this one.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Kids Boys Navy Ribbed Crew Neck Contrast Stripe Sweatshirt
43% off
912 1,599
Buy now

U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Slim Jeans

This pair of jeans for men is available in slim fit. Available in beige colour, this one has a mid rise waistline and five pockets too - both in front and back. A cool sartorial pick, boys will love the fit of the garment and will look forward to wearing it every now and then. It is also comfortable to wear and comes in great fabric too.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Slim Jeans (UKJEN0098_Beige_S)
40% off
1,139 1,899
Buy now

U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Bomber Jacket

This bomber jacket for boys makes for a nice sartorial option. It comes in a regular fit and has a stand collar. It has long raglan sleeves and pockets in the front. Available in the colour combination of red and navy, this one indeed looks smart and elegant. It can be machine washed and is a must buy for sure.

U.S. Polo Assn. Boy's Bomber Jacket (UKJCK0002_Red_4 5 Years)
40% off
2,109 3,499
Buy now

U.S. POLO ASSN. Girls Jacket

This jacket for girls comes in a striking red colour. Its material composition is 65% polyester and 35% cotton fabrics. It is warm enough and has pockets in the front. The cute print that features on this further adds to the charm and beauty of the apparel. It has an amazing fit and will surely look good on little girls.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Baby-Girl's Classic Jacket (UGJK5196_Red_12tfs 12 Months-18 Months)
51% off
1,625.27 3,299
Buy now

Price of best U.S. Polo Assn. kids wear at a glance:

ApparelsPrice
U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Puffer Jacket 1,879.00 -  1,978.00
U.S. POLO ASSN. Kids Boys Navy Ribbed Crew Neck Stripe Sweatshirt  1,599.00
U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Slim Jeans 1,899.00
U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Bomber Jacket 1,968.00 -  2,098.00
U.S. POLO ASSN. Girls Jacket 3,299.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

