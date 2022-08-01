Best UCB shoes are those that offer comfort, come in attractive colours  

Summary:
Shoes are a great indulgence - you may have a dozen but another one is always welcome. Gone is the era where a canvas shoe was what went as an example of a pair of sports shoes. Today, those humble shoes come in a lot of variety. Even a pair of leather shoes your dad thought was a luxury has undergone so much change that he may today find it baffling to choose one. Be it formal shoes or informal ones, the options can be mind-boggling but also exciting. In the informal shoe segment, sneakers have come to acquire a place in public imagination like none other.
Now, let's talk of brands - when we think of some brands, we invariably associate a certain character to it. When you think of the Italian luxury brand United Colors of Benetton, without an iota of doubt, one thinks of a youthful, happy and colourful range of products. Their line of informal shoes are no different. While talking of all their different kinds of shoes may be an uphill task, for the sake of this article, we have chosen to speak about their sneakers. Casual and colourful, you will be spoilt for choice.
We have bunched together some of their choicest sneakers on Amazon and think you too should take a look.
United Colors of Benetton Men's Sneaker
This lovely sneaker has a sole of rubber and comes with a pull-on closure. It has medium shoe width. This attractive pair of sneakers is flat and comes in four different colour combinations - grey, navy blue, olive and blue. The size starts with 6 UK and goes up to 11 UK. Now look your best on your date night, hangouts with friends, brunch outing with office buddies.
United Colors of Benetton Men's Sneaker
This pair of sneakers is styled like boots and looks super cool. It is categorised as basic ankle height canvas shoe. It has rubber sole and comes with a lace-up closure and medium shoe width. It is available in two colours - white and navy blue. Sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10 UK.
United Colors of Benetton Men's Sneakers
This eye-catching canvas-shoe style pair of sneakers look cool and casual at the same time. It comes with lace-up closure with medium shoe width. Its outer material is canvas cloth with round-toe style. It heel type is flat. It is available in three colour combination - navy blue, sky blue and grey. the size start 7UK and goes up to 11UK.
United Colors of Benetton Men's Sneaker
This pair of sneakers is available in 10 different solid colours including blue, pink, red, black, grey, lime green, yellow, navy blue, white and light blue. This pair of sneakers comes with rubber sole. It has a lace-up closure with medium shoe width. This shoe is made of basic PU (imitation of the real leather created from polyurethane).
United Colors of Benetton Unisex's Sneakers
This great-looking sneakers is available is three colours - orange, yellow and pink. This pair of sneakers comes with sole made of rubber. It has a pull-on closure with medium shoe-width. It is made of canvas and and is for all kinds of casual outings. This shoe is available in the following sizes - 9 Kid UK, 11 Kid UK, 13 Kid UK, 1 UK, 3 UK and 5 UK.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.