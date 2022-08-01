Best UCB shoes are those that offer comfort, come in attractive colours  

Shoes are a great indulgence - you may have a dozen but another one is always welcome. Gone is the era where a canvas shoe was what went as an example of a pair of sports shoes. Today, those humble shoes come in a lot of variety. Even a pair of leather shoes your dad thought was a luxury has undergone so much change that he may today find it baffling to choose one. Be it formal shoes or informal ones, the options can be mind-boggling but also exciting. In the informal shoe segment, sneakers have come to acquire a place in public imagination like none other.

Now, let's talk of brands - when we think of some brands, we invariably associate a certain character to it. When you think of the Italian luxury brand United Colors of Benetton, without an iota of doubt, one thinks of a youthful, happy and colourful range of products. Their line of informal shoes are no different. While talking of all their different kinds of shoes may be an uphill task, for the sake of this article, we have chosen to speak about their sneakers. Casual and colourful, you will be spoilt for choice.

We have bunched together some of their choicest sneakers on Amazon and think you too should take a look.

United Colors of Benetton Men's Sneaker

This lovely sneaker has a sole of rubber and comes with a pull-on closure. It has medium shoe width. This attractive pair of sneakers is flat and comes in four different colour combinations - grey, navy blue, olive and blue. The size starts with 6 UK and goes up to 11 UK. Now look your best on your date night, hangouts with friends, brunch outing with office buddies.