Best watches for women bring style and substance together seamlessly

Published on Jun 01, 2022





Summary: There is so much variety in watches for women that it can get confusing. You can pick from relatively simpler analog watches or from the more complex smartwatches.

A wrist watch reflects a personal sense of style.

There was once a time when our parents swore by HMT watches. This wholly Indian watchmaker served many in post-independent India. But in the last couple of years, as Indians grew in affluence, there has been an influx of a vast number of international brands into the Indian markets. From the simple, functional and plain-looking watches from the socialist era, we have moved to a flashy and glitzy modern-era, where style-meeting-substance is central to everything. Now, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to watches, both for women and for men. Conservatively speaking, women's watches have always been dainty and delicate. However, that is no longer true. One does find more unisex designs in watches for women too. The influx of smartphones has completely altered the role of traditional watches - today, they do a host of other things such as keeping a tab on our health parameters than simply show us time. We have curated a list of such watches that you should take a look at and buy one for yourself or your loved one. Price of watches for women at a glance:

Product Price Giordano Eleganza Collection Analog Watch for Women ₹ 3,495.00 Fossil Gen 5E Digital Dial Women's Watch ₹ 18,495.00 Titan Smart Smartwatch ₹ 8,995.00 Daniel Wellington Petite Melrose Watch ₹ 15,499.00 Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch ₹ 14,995.00

Giordano Eleganza Collection Analog Watch for Women This analog watch is rose gold is a pure delight to behold. Its crystal studded metal strap can really compliment your look. With its quartz watch movement and analog watch display, it is a great product at this price range. Some of its other technical details include case diameter (28mm), case thickness (6mm), strap width (15mm) and water resistance (30m). It is a good ceremonial wear watch to own.

Fossil Gen 5E Digital Dial Women's Watch In recent years, American brand Fossil has become very popular in India. This is a smartwatch in rose gold. It has been powered with Wear OS by Google and works with iPhone and Android phones. It comes with smart battery modes that helps extend the battery life of your phone for multiple days. Included with it is a magnetic USB charger, that will charge up to 80% in under an hour. This watch can keep a tab of your heart rate, be your activity tracker, and be your personal google, thanks to its Google Assistant. It also comes with a built-in GPS for distance tracking. Some of its other technical details include - band size (18mm), interchangeable with Fossil 18mm bands; screen size (1.19 inches) display with 390x390 resolution; touchscreen functionality.

Titan Smart Smartwatch Here's another smartwatch option and this one's from Titan. This smart-looking and premium watch comes with an aluminum body with 1.32 inches display, which is a fully-touch crystal and an immersive display. It has a built-in Alexa - so you can set alarms, reminders, get answers to your questions from weather forecasts to cricket scores to more. It has a battery life up to 14 days under standard utilization on one full charge. It is also swim- and sweat-resistant. This watch also works as your complete health tracker - gives you SPO2 (blood oxygen) count, works as a heart rate monitor and female health tracker. It also has 14+ sports modes.

Daniel Wellington Petite Melrose Watch This pretty watch comes in rose gold and has a mesh bracelet. The makers of this watch clearly believe that ‘less is more’ - it has a stainless steel rose gold plated band material. It has a black-coloured dial with a round case. Its watch movement type is quartz, while its display is analog. It has a diameter of 32 millimeters and 30 meters as its water resistance depth.

Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch Here's another Fossil watch in a slightly less price range than the one mentioned above. This too is a smartwatch and is capable of doing lot more than just show one the time. It is powered with Wear OS by Google and works with iPhone and Android phones. It comes with new and smart battery modes which extend your battery life by many days. Its rapid charger can charge up to 80% in under an hour. It uses Google Fit to track your heart rate and activity routine. It also has built-in GPS for distance tracking and has a swim-proof design.