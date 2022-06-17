Best women's clothes in India: Choose from kurtis, sarees, formal shirts, jeans

There was once a time when clothing for Indian women meant only salwar kameez (in north western India), saree across the length and breadth of India and some form of long skirt and top in many of the north-eastern states. However, in the last 20 years odd years, there has been a revolution of sorts. With exposure to western mass media and easy accessibility to different kinds of clothes, Indian women have begun to experiment and how.

Although traditional clothes remain popular, western wear such as skirts, dresses, pants and trousers, shirts, t-shirts, palazzos, leggings and jeggings are a natural choice for millions of women across India today.

With the coming of e-commerce platforms, the demands for such garments has only soared. Now, if you are looking for options, then we have selection ready for you. We have sifted through a maze of products to come with a choicest of list, especially for you. Check them out here.

Shiva Fab Short Kurti for Women

Nothing works as well as Indian short kurti. It is casual, sassy and smart. It goes well with skinny jeans, leggings, cigarette pants, jeggings etc. This regular fit Indo-western, in Anarkali style, features Jaipuri print around the neck and on the sleeves. It is available in 16 different colours and patterns. It will make for a lovely addition to anyone's closet. Made from rayon fabric, it is easy on the skin and breathable too.