Best women's clothes in India: Choose from kurtis, sarees, formal shirts, jeans

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
There was once a time when clothing for Indian women meant only salwar kameez (in north western India), saree across the length and breadth of India and some form of long skirt and top in many of the north-eastern states. However, in the last 20 years odd years, there has been a revolution of sorts. With exposure to western mass media and easy accessibility to different kinds of clothes, Indian women have begun to experiment and how.
Although traditional clothes remain popular, western wear such as skirts, dresses, pants and trousers, shirts, t-shirts, palazzos, leggings and jeggings are a natural choice for millions of women across India today.
With the coming of e-commerce platforms, the demands for such garments has only soared. Now, if you are looking for options, then we have selection ready for you. We have sifted through a maze of products to come with a choicest of list, especially for you. Check them out here.
Shiva Fab Short Kurti for Women
Nothing works as well as Indian short kurti. It is casual, sassy and smart. It goes well with skinny jeans, leggings, cigarette pants, jeggings etc. This regular fit Indo-western, in Anarkali style, features Jaipuri print around the neck and on the sleeves. It is available in 16 different colours and patterns. It will make for a lovely addition to anyone's closet. Made from rayon fabric, it is easy on the skin and breathable too.
Blue Ronin Women's Cotton Regular Fit Formal
Nothing works best as office wear than a crisp shirt and a pair of trousers. This charming bright pink shirt, with its spread collars and three-quarter shirt, is available in 16 other colours. So there are lot of options to pick from. This regular fit shirt is made from Chambray cotton and is soft on the skin. While it is best as formal wear, you can wear it as lounge wear, casual wear or college wear.
ZXN Clothing Women's & Girls' Regular Fit Jeans
This pair of jeans is all you need for a casual outing. It is described as regular fit jeans but looks every bit a figure-flaunting one. So, if you have the curves, show them off. It is a mid rise jeans and has a zip closure. This pair of jeans is very comfortable as it is made from a stretchy material. It is available in seven shades, either of black, blue or grey.
Aahwan Women's & Girls' Solid Fit and Flare Tank Dress
In recent times, Indian women have taken a liking for the ‘dress’ - basically a frock, a midi or a long gown. For this copy, we chosen a knee-length midi dress. This fit and flare dress is available in seven different solid colours including mehendi green, maroon, Mint, pink, red mustard and black. With its square neck and sleeveless design, this is dress can charm any onlooker. Though it is 95% polyester, its easy-breezy design will keep the wearer cool all day.
Siril Women's Bandhani Printed & Embroidery Work In Lace Georgette Saree
This lovely Georgette saree comes with a Bhagalpuri blouse piece. It features Bandhani print with embroidery work all over it. It is Mint green saree with a matching blouse. While the saree is 5.50 meters in length, the unstitched blouse is 0.80 meter in size. The blouse has been dyed to match the exact colour and features embroidery work as well. This saree is available in 19 other colours and prints.
|Product
|Price
|Shiva Fab Short Kurti for Women
|₹479.00
|Blue Ronin Women's Cotton Regular Fit Formal
|₹579.00
|ZXN Clothing Women's & Girls' Regular Fit Jeans
|₹595.00
|Aahwan Women's & Girls' Solid Fit and Flare Tank Dress
|₹439.00
|Siril Women's Bandhani Printed & Embroidery Work In Lace Georgette Saree
|₹1,139.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.