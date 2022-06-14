Best yoga mats stick to the surface, are non-slippery and provide cushioning

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Thanks to our demanding lifestyles today and work-life imbalance, the need to do some form of exercise has become of paramount importance. In the last two years, the pandemic made matters worse as stepping out of our homes became a huge challenge. So all our morning walks and jogs and gym visits came to a grinding halt. It is then that many people woke up to the usefulness of yoga. With very nominal investment, this was to be our sure-shot way to ensure good health.
One of the things, however, that is needed when one decides to take up yoga is a good quality yoga mat. One of the most important requirements is that it should not be slippery. If the mat is not anti-skid, one's yoga poses will obviously pose serious challenges. Second, they should come in a soft and sponge-like material so that one is not hurt while doing some of the yoga asanas.
If you are looking for options, then e-commerce platforms such as Amazon are a good place to begin one's search. For your convenience, we have put together a list that you might find interesting. Take a look.
Solara Premium Yoga Mats
This yoga mat is an eco-friendly and non-slip one, ideal even for those who are six feet tall. It comes with non-slip surface and has optimal cushioning. This mat is available in five different and attractive colours. It is made from technically improved thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) material. It is flexible and provides excellent durability and abrasion resistance. It involved no harmful chemicals in its making. The top surface has TPE material which prevents hands and feet from slipping. Its special feature includes sticky and non-slip texture on both sides and the wavy bottom which grips the floor firmly to prevent injuries. To clean, wipe it with a damp cloth.
Rosewell Fit’s Yoga Mat For Women And Men
This unisex yoga mat is ideal for workouts, yoga, Pilates or meditation. This is an anti-tear and anti-slip mat and ideal for use on smooth surfaces. It is made from eco-friendly TPE material, that makes it sticky, spongy and eco-friendly. It comes with higher elasticity, better abrasion and tear-resistance qualities. The thickness of this yoga mat offers a comfortable experience for all levels of yoga. Only hand wash this mat.
Official Flexnest Yoga Mat For Men And Women
This yoga mat is made from TPE material and is thick, which protects joints while doing some exercises. It is an exercise mat and can serve the purpose both for yoga asanas and well as high-intensity workouts like cardio and aerobics. It is anti-tear and non-slippery in nature. It is a lightweight and durable all-purpose mat. This mat can be hand washed; do not put it in a washing machine.
WiseLife Dual Layer TPE Yoga Mat
This mat has been made using eco-friendly TPE material. It is also a non-toxic and cruelty-free product, which means it hasn't been tested on any living being. It is dual-layer mat - provides excellent grip, has a dual texture and sticks to the ground. It can be used by people of any height; it is extra long at 72 inches and and extra wide at 24 inches. At 6 mm thickness, it is ideal for optimum cushioning and balance. It is a durable, lightweight and sweat-resistant material.
Vifitkit Anti-Skid Yoga Mat
This yoga mat comes with carry bag and is ideal for both home, gym or outdoor workouts. It is soft, easy to fold and water-resistant. This mat has been made from eco-friendly material which is also 100% non-toxic material that will prevent sweat and dirt from absorbing into the mat. Its anti-slip technology ensures perfect grip and stability. Its moisture-resistant technology and good quality make the mat easily washable with soap and water.
|Product
|Price
|Solara Premium Yoga Mats
|₹1,799.00
|Rosewell Fit’s Yoga Mat For Women And Men
|₹1,199.00
|Official Flexnest Yoga Mat For Men And Women
|₹2,499.00
|WiseLife Dual Layer TPE Yoga Mat
|₹1,495.00
|Vifitkit Anti-Skid Yoga Mat
|₹499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.