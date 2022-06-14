Best yoga mats stick to the surface, are non-slippery and provide cushioning

Thanks to our demanding lifestyles today and work-life imbalance, the need to do some form of exercise has become of paramount importance. In the last two years, the pandemic made matters worse as stepping out of our homes became a huge challenge. So all our morning walks and jogs and gym visits came to a grinding halt. It is then that many people woke up to the usefulness of yoga. With very nominal investment, this was to be our sure-shot way to ensure good health.

One of the things, however, that is needed when one decides to take up yoga is a good quality yoga mat. One of the most important requirements is that it should not be slippery. If the mat is not anti-skid, one's yoga poses will obviously pose serious challenges. Second, they should come in a soft and sponge-like material so that one is not hurt while doing some of the yoga asanas.

If you are looking for options, then e-commerce platforms such as Amazon are a good place to begin one's search. For your convenience, we have put together a list that you might find interesting. Take a look.

Solara Premium Yoga Mats

This yoga mat is an eco-friendly and non-slip one, ideal even for those who are six feet tall. It comes with non-slip surface and has optimal cushioning. This mat is available in five different and attractive colours. It is made from technically improved thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) material. It is flexible and provides excellent durability and abrasion resistance. It involved no harmful chemicals in its making. The top surface has TPE material which prevents hands and feet from slipping. Its special feature includes sticky and non-slip texture on both sides and the wavy bottom which grips the floor firmly to prevent injuries. To clean, wipe it with a damp cloth.