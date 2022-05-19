Black shirt for men: Adds character to your personality, makes you look slim

No man's wardrobe can be complete without a black shirt. Like a white shirt, this too is a wardrobe staple. If white spreads the feeling of serenity and calm, black, particularly in clothing, is a symbol of class, elegance and sexiness. It also connotes power and prestige. It is a colour preferred by business people.

As is true of all black-coloured clothing, a black shirt also makes you look thinner and taller than what one normally is. This works in two ways - first, the colour tends to draw the eye away from the body and makes the onlooker focus more on hands and head etc. Second, it helps hide bumps or bulges and hence gives the illusion of slimness.

A black shirt is versatile too - depending on the fabric and design of the shirt, it can be both a formal as well as a casual wear. For instance, if a black shirt is in silk or satin fabric and has a classic collar with full sleeves, it is most definitely a formal wear garment. However, if the same is in cotton fabric with a Chinese collar and in half sleeves, it will be categorised as casual wear.

If we have convinced you to opt for one of these, then Amazon would be a good place to begin your search. Here's a list we have put together. Do take a look.

Price of black shirts for men at a glance: