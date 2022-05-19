Black shirt for men: Adds character to your personality, makes you look slim

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
No man's wardrobe can be complete without a black shirt. Like a white shirt, this too is a wardrobe staple. If white spreads the feeling of serenity and calm, black, particularly in clothing, is a symbol of class, elegance and sexiness. It also connotes power and prestige. It is a colour preferred by business people.
As is true of all black-coloured clothing, a black shirt also makes you look thinner and taller than what one normally is. This works in two ways - first, the colour tends to draw the eye away from the body and makes the onlooker focus more on hands and head etc. Second, it helps hide bumps or bulges and hence gives the illusion of slimness.
A black shirt is versatile too - depending on the fabric and design of the shirt, it can be both a formal as well as a casual wear. For instance, if a black shirt is in silk or satin fabric and has a classic collar with full sleeves, it is most definitely a formal wear garment. However, if the same is in cotton fabric with a Chinese collar and in half sleeves, it will be categorised as casual wear.
If we have convinced you to opt for one of these, then Amazon would be a good place to begin your search. Here's a list we have put together. Do take a look.
|Product
|Price
|U-Turn Men's Cotton Solid Shirt
|₹446.00 - ₹451.00
|Dennis Lingo Men's Solid Shirt
|₹534.00
|Manq Men's Formal Shirt
|₹646.00
|Diverse Men's Formal Shirt
|₹489.00 - ₹559.00
|Otus Men's Cotton Shirt
|₹430.00 - ₹457.00
U-Turn Men's Cotton Solid Shirt
This slim fit garment is available in seven other colours other than black. Some of the other colours include pink, sky blue, yellow, brown, dark green among others. Made from cotton fabric, it is definitely a comfort wear. It has half sleeves while its collar has been done in the spread style. It is a fuss-free garment and can be hand washed as well as machine washed. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL.
Dennis Lingo Men's Solid Shirt
This slim fit shirt is another casual wear garment, thanks to its cut and design. Made from 100% premium cotton, it is a comfort wear. As it is a pre-washed fabric, it has an extremely soft finish and will see no shrinkage post washing. This smart wear can be paired with tapered denims, solid chinos and loafers. It is available in 12 different colours including black, brown, burgundy, dark red, dusty orange, dusty green among others. The sizes start at small and go up to 2XL.
Manq Men's Formal Shirt
This slim fit shirt is ideal as a formal and office wear. It is made from cotton fabric and comes with long sleeves and classic collar. It can be machine washed but it is advised to wash dark colours separately. Other than black, this shirt is available in seven other colours including white, grey, blue, wine, teal, olive and beige. The sizes start at 36 and go up to 46.
Diverse Men's Formal Shirt
Here's yet another option in the black shirt category. It is ideal as a formal wear. This regular fit shirt is made from 100% cotton fabric. With its full sleeves, classic collar and single cuff style, this is a smart shirt to sport at business meetings and weddings alike. It also comes with French placket. Other than black, this shirt is available in colours such as navy, khaki, white, beige and brown. Sizes start from 39 and go up to 48.
Otus Men's Cotton Shirt
This slim fit shirt is available in seven other colours including brown, maroon, navy blue, white, sky blue, royal blue and dark green. Made from pure cotton, it comes with a collared neck and long sleeves. This is also a low maintenance garment and can be machine washed. The sizes begin from small and go up to 2XL. This is ideal as a casual wear.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.