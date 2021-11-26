Blazers are chic, stylish and a staple all-season wear

Whether you want to make a lasting impression at a formal workplace event, or make everyone gaga over your look when going out for a casual outing, blazer is an all-season staple that is sure to deliver. It is a chic, stylish and lends charming look to one's personality. It helps one get a more put-together look, and allows one to swimmingly amp up one's style quotient. Available in striking colours and amazing patterns, you can throw a blazer on either western wear or traditional wear, and be sure that you're going to stand out from the crowd.To help you pick out some stunning blazers in which you're likely to look ethereal, we have curated a list below. Check it out.1. Qiii ; Beautiful You Women's Single Breasted Formal Blazer

This slim fit and single-breasted blazer has a formal appeal to it. It is perfect for work-related formal meetings and can help you make a lasting impression. It comes with two buttons in the front and is also available in another stunning colour. It can be machine washed.2. VERO MODA Women's Blazer

This stunning blazer from Vera Moda is made from synthetic fabric. It is available in many different colours, which are all very feminine and classy. It comes with two buttons in the front, and can be paired with any western wear for an effortless look. It can be machine washed.3. Women Blue Pure Cotton Blazer with Shawl Collar

This regular fit blazer made from cotton fabric is chic and stylish. It comes in a soothing light blue colour and features a shawl collar. It has a notched lapel, two pockets in the front, single-breast and comes with a double-vented back hem. It is lightweight and can be paired with any western wear to amp up one's style quotient.4. RVS FASHION MART Checkered Single Breasted

This regular fit, checkered, single-breasted blazer has a formal feel and touch to it. It is available in two more colour combinations. It is made from brushed cotton, and it is best-suited to hand wash this piece of garment. 5. PepTrends Women's Regular Fit Blazer

This regular fit, crop blazer comes with long sleeves and a collar neck. It is available in two more solid, classy colours. It comes with four small cute golden-coloured buttons to elevate the style quotient of the blazor. It is best-suited to get this blazer dry cleaned. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

