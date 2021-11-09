Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
fashion

Blazers blend style with purpose and are must-have in any man's wardrobe

Men's clothing is incomplete without blazers. Formal and stylish, they add that extra dash of glamour to menswear. 
Blazer is an essential item in men's category. 
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 06:30 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

It is that time of the year when the mornings and evenings are chill but the major part of the day is pleasant. The air is cool but the sun is bright too. Just the right season to slip into blazers.

If you are planning to invest in one, let us help you with few select yet popular options.

1) BREGEO Men's Slim Fit Single Breasted Blazer

 

Available in nine different colours, this blazer is rather popular on Amazon. This slim fit blazer can only be dry cleaned and the fabric has a shine to it. Made from cotton, it has a single button in front and, in the back, it has double vents (men's wear design element, a suit vent is a vertical slit that goes upward from the bottom hem on the back of a suit, jacket or blazer). 

Price:MRP: 5,999.00Price: 1,890.002) MANQ Men's Slim Fit Single Breasted Blazer

 

Available in 10 different colours, this blazer is among the most picked items in this category on Amazon. This blazer can only be dry cleaned and it comes in the slim fit category. It is made from poly viscose. It is styled in a single breasted pattern. 

 

Price:MRP: 5,999.00Price: 2,199.003) MENJESTIC Regular Fit Men's Single breasted Blazer

 

Available in 13 different colours, this blazer can only be dry cleaned. It is a single button blazer with a single cut at the back. It is made from Raymond's shiny fabric.Price:MRP.: 6,950.00Price: 1,890.004) BREGEO Men's Party Slim Fit Single Breasted Blazer

 

Available in seven different colours, this can be only dry cleaned. It is made from cotton. It has one button in front with one vent at the back.   

 

Price:MRP: 5,999.00Price: 1,850.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

Topics
menswear
