Blazers for men: Casual and chic, these can be paired with jeans or trousers

For many men, blazer is their most preferred garment for a major part of the year. In a mostly hot country like India that can sound a little odd but the truth is many men opt for this garment as it comes with many advantages.
First, it is a smart and cool garment to wear. It really makes the wearer look fashionable. Second, it makes a person look slim even when the torso is far from being perfect. Many of them come with darts in the side which makes the chest and shoulder look broader while the waist looks slimmer. Third, it is available in brighter colours as compared to coats. It is a versatile and casual attire; you can wear it with a t-shirt as well as a formal shirt and look just as chic.
If you are looking for options then, Amazon is a good place to begin your search. Not only does one get a lot of variety, one can also buy them at very affordable prices too. We have curated a list of such products on the e-commerce platform that you should definitely check out.
Shaftesbury London Formal Blazer
This smart-looking blazer is available in 13 different colours. It has a slim fit style and is made from poly viscose fabric, which makes it a comfortable and durable product. This solid-coloured blazer has a single-breasted style and comes with buttoned closure. it has two outside flap pockets. You should only dry clean this garment. It is a great option as a business attire.
Bregeo Single Breasted Blazer
This blazer is available in nine different colours including navy blue, dark mustard, green, wine, beige, Evening black among others. As it is made from cotton fabric, it is extremely comfortable to wear, even in summers. It has a slim fit, has single buttons on the front side and double vents in the back. The cotton used in the making of this blazer is such that it gives a shiny texture to it, making it look chic.
Hangup Mens Blazer
This blazer is an ideal summer wear. Smart and classy, it can be a good choice as a business wear garment. The fabric is a naturally breathable fabric, which makes it a comfortable and easy garment to sport in summers. It also gives protection against harmful UV rays. This blazer's fabric is also very soft. It is available in just one colour and print - grey and off white - which goes naturally well with any coloured shirt.
One Click Men's Plain Black Blazer
This is a very attractive casual wear blazer. With its slim fit style, it is an ideal party wear blazer for men. It is can be worn with a host of casual wear lowers such as jeans, chinos, or cigarette-fit trousers. It comes only in black colour. In this blazer, be ready to rock any party - anniversary, birthday, family occasion, engagement or wedding.
US Polo Assn Men's Slim Blazer
This blazer is a more conservatively designed blazer. It is a slim fit blazer with a notched lapel collar with buttoned cuffs. It also has long sleeves and has multiple pockets. It is ideal as a business wear as it looks like a semi formal wear. While listed on the website are four sizes - 38, 40, 42 and 46 - however, it is currently available in 38 and 42 sizes.
|Product
|Price
|Shaftesbury London Mens Slim Fit Formal Blazer
|₹1,799.00
|BREGEO Men's Slim Fit Single Breasted Blazer
|₹1,790.00 - ₹1,950.00
|Hangup Mens Blazer
|₹1,980.00
|One Click Men's Plain Black Blazer
|₹1,695.00 - ₹1,797.00
|US Polo Assn Men's Slim Blazer
|₹2,995.00
