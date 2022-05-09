Blazers in summers reflect great fashion sense and are weather-friendly too

Summary:
Blazers are garments we generally associate with good and pleasant weather, particularly when there is a slight nip in the air. However, if you were to simply google the term - summer blazers for men - you are likely to get hundreds of options. Blazers are semi formal garments that spell class and style. So, be it an evening office party, a wedding reception, a prom party, a friends' get-together, this piece of garment looks really smart. And hence, many men go for it, even in hot and humid weather. However, there are ways to get around weather restrictions. The best way to circumvent weather issues is by opting for fabrics that are breathable in summers. Which is why there are many options available online offering blazers in linen and cotton among other such fabrics.
If you are looking for options then online platforms such as Amazon are a good place to begin your search. We have shortlisted some options and you should definitely give them a try. Read on to know more.
Wintage Men's Linen Blazer
This smart blazer is available in three colours - black, white and navy blue. This regular fit blazer is made from linen and is bound to feel super light and comfortable in summer. Linen is known for its moisture-wicking quality - not only does it absorbs moisture, but releases it too, making one feel light and cool. A highlight of this blazer is that is has been handcrafted by a single artisan instead of chain-system production. It is available in a number of sizes starting from 36 and going up to 46.
Shaftesbury London Mens Formal Blazer
This blazer is made of poly viscose fabric but will not make you uncomfortable in the summer. This slim fit garment is ideal for all kinds of formal occasions. It comes with a buttoned closure? and has two outside flap pockets. It is available in a host of different colours including several shades of grey, black and navy blue to name a few. The sizes start with 36 and go up to 46. This blazer should only be dry cleaned.
Hangup Men's Notch/Bandgala Lapel Blazer
Made from natural and breathable fabric, this blazer is comfortable and cool. It works – makes for a both in winters and in summers. It is insulating when days get chilly and breathable in summer. This fabric also protects the skin from harmful ultra violet rays. It is available in a host of pastel shades including blue, parrot green and purple. Starting from size 36, it goes up to 46.
US Polo Assn Men's Notch Lapel Slim Blazer
This smart blazer is made of linen and is super comfortable to wear in summer. It also looks very stylish and comes in a pristine white colour. This solid slim fit garment can be worn to a host of semi formal and formal occasions such as wedding receptions, birthday parties, evening out with friends, corporate dinners and more. It can be machine washed. Starting from size 38, it goes up to 46.
