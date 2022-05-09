Blazers in summers reflect great fashion sense and are weather-friendly too

Blazers are garments we generally associate with good and pleasant weather, particularly when there is a slight nip in the air. However, if you were to simply google the term - summer blazers for men - you are likely to get hundreds of options. Blazers are semi formal garments that spell class and style. So, be it an evening office party, a wedding reception, a prom party, a friends' get-together, this piece of garment looks really smart. And hence, many men go for it, even in hot and humid weather. However, there are ways to get around weather restrictions. The best way to circumvent weather issues is by opting for fabrics that are breathable in summers. Which is why there are many options available online offering blazers in linen and cotton among other such fabrics.

Wintage Men's Linen Blazer

This smart blazer is available in three colours - black, white and navy blue. This regular fit blazer is made from linen and is bound to feel super light and comfortable in summer. Linen is known for its moisture-wicking quality - not only does it absorbs moisture, but releases it too, making one feel light and cool. A highlight of this blazer is that is has been handcrafted by a single artisan instead of chain-system production. It is available in a number of sizes starting from 36 and going up to 46.