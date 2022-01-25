Bodycon black dress: A girl's wardrobe staple to show off her curves, see here

How often have you seen actresses show off their perfect curves in a little black dress? Often, right. It is definitely a popular choice of a garment and looks stunning too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Remember Hollywood star Julia Roberts in her little black dress in the film, Pretty Woman? Not only did she charm her hero Richard Gere, she inspired an entire generation of beauties who flaunted their curves in bodycon dresses.

Closer home, actor Karisma Kapoor wore a similar dress and posted pictures and video on her Instagram page. Not only does she look supremely fit, it is hard to believe that she has a teenaged daughter at home. In fact, this should serve as an inspiration to the rest of us to shape up and take our fitness goals seriously.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, if you are in shape, then a bodycon dress in black must adorn your closet. It's chic and versatile - you can wear it to your friend's birthday bash or for a cocktail party and rock the scene. Even the slightly fuller ones among us, can go for it, as black makes us look slim.

In case, we have convinced to consider them, then here are few options to choose from on Amazon.

1) Aahwan Women's Solid Mock-Neck Bodycon Dress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This slim fit bodycon dress is available in five other colours other than black. These include maroon, mustard, pink, red and white. Sizes vary from extra small to large. This dress has been made from polyester (95%), it is available only in solid colours. It comes in the sleeveless style with high u-neckline. It has a pull on closer style. It is 34 inches in length.2) Elyraa Women's Solid Bodycon Western Mini Dress for Women/Girls

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This slim fit bodycon dress comes with a round neckline. It has long sleeves and has a pull on closer style. Available from sizes extra small to large, this dress can be worn on several occasions; it can be a party wear or formal wear.

3) FUNDAY FASHION Women's Bodycon Knee Length Dress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This bodycon dress in hosiery Lycra fabric comes in four other colours other than black. These colours are pink, red, grey and white. This dress is also available in only solid colours. It has a halter neck design. It can be machine washed.

4) Miss Chase Women's Polyester Bodycon Dress

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This slim fit knee-length straight bodycon dress is available only in black. Currently it is available only in medium and extra large sizes. Its collar is a banded collar and it is a sleeveless dress. Its closure style is zip up. It can be a party wear, evening wear, ceremony wear or a formal wear. It can be hand washed with warm water.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON