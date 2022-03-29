Bookmark these bucket handbags that are spacious and uber stylish

There’s a reason why bucket bags have caught the fancy of women and girls in the past few years. Thanks to the spacious room these bags provide, most women find solace in the fact that they don’t have to struggle to fish out their belongings from the bag. These bags have wide openings and, therefore, it is easy to access one’s essentials when on the move. Another plus is that unlike tote handbags, these bags don’t weigh down one’s shoulder. They can be carried as sling bags, and some can even be used as backpacks. Available in various styles and designs, the charm and unique appeal of this fashion accessory is unparalleled. A definite must-have, this bag will bring variation to your collection of handbags and also spruce it up. You can carry these bags to your workplace, parties, events and casual hangouts.

Want one for yourself? Then our roundup of these bags is likely to come in handy. Scroll through the list to take a look at our selections.

This casual bucket bag for women comes in a stunning green colour. It features a simple and attractive design on it and is made of semi PU leather. It comes with drawstrings and has a button closure. Given the ample space in this bag, you can carry your everyday essentials and other belongings with ease. A perfect pick for daily wear, it will help elevate your overall look.

This bucket bag is made of PU leather. It is a shoulder sling handbag and comes in an attractive white colour. It has one main compartment, two pockets in the interior and one zip pocket to carry all your essentials. A stylish handbag, you can carry it to your workplace, when stepping out for a casual outing and even for travel purpose.

This bucket bag is available in three different colours and all of them have a unique appeal to them. It comes with drawstrings, a metal clasp closure and a small zipper pocket. Made from a mix of jute and organic canvas (juton), this bag has handles made of cotton cord (thread made of cotton fibers). The inner lining of the bag too is made of natural cotton. One can use this bag as a sling bag as well as a backpack. Besides, this stylish and durable bag can be hand washed in cold water.

This bucket sling handbag is made of PU material. It has a premium look and is durable too. It is available in many striking solid colours and looks absolutely chic. It has one big compartment, wherein you can easily fit all your essentials comfortably. It comes with a handle too, that further lends to the appeal of this bag. Besides, one can carry this bag to parties, events, workplace and to casual hangouts.



