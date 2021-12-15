Boots are a winter staple as they are high on comfort and utility

Boots are an accessory that can give a boost to the overall look of an individual. A winter staple, they are fashionable and a utility wear. They lend an edge to the personality of the wearer, and how. If you wear the right pair of boots which have a comfortable and a durable sole then you are sorted for the winters.



Having said that, one pair of boots is not enough. Given they are a must winter essential, it is not a bad idea to have a collection. In fact, once a woman starts wearing boots, then there is no looking back. She is unlikely to find any other footwear which gives her that unparalleled edge.



We have rounded up a few boots in the list below which are high on comfort and will last you many seasons. Take a look at the list below.



1. LEMON & PEPPER by Shoppers Stop Suede Closed Back Womens Party Heeled Boots

This pull-on pair of boots have a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. The boots have a pointed tip and look super elegant. They have a heel height of about 2.5 cm. They help glam up any look effortlessly. Also, they are available in another colour variant.



2. Lee Cooper Women LF5031S Boots

The heel type of these pull-on boots is flats. Featuring synthetic upper, these boots are of high-quality and will last you many seasons. The brand Lee Cooper is known for its quality products. The boots look stunning and are a comfort wear. They are available in a stunning brown colour.

3. FASHIMO Women's & Girl's Boot

This pair of boots have a sole made of 100% rubber. Besides, the sole is anti-slip. The shoes have laces, and are perfect to don on any occasion. They are also supremely comfortable to wear. This pair is available in a range of colours and some of the variants come with stunning prints also.



4. Catwalk Women Black Block Heel Sandals Boots

The sole of this pair of boots is manmade. The boots have a nice heel height of 3.5 inches. The material used in the making is synthetic, and it makes for a lovely pick to wear on casual outings. It helps amp up the overall look, and is definitely a statement wear.



