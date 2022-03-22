Boxers ensure your boys don't have to deal with heat-related skin issues

Indian summers can be punishing - the heat, the sweat, the rash, the itching and the prickly heat can be real problems. While adults can still manage it, with children the challenges can be bigger. One of the ways to manage it is to dress appropriately.

Boys tend to be boisterous and it is really difficult to make them stay indoors despite blistering heat. Boxers are a great way to deal with such situations. They are loose and allow for air circulation. They also allow cooling and drying of perspiration.

Amazon has a range of boxers that you should consider. Choices range from big international brands such as Benetton to Indian brands such as Rupa and relatively smaller players such as Pepperika Boys. All of them come in breathable fabrics and promise comfort. The good news is that they are also priced modestly, available in the range of ₹500 to ₹800 for sets or for individual items. We have shortlisted few options that will make your selection process simpler.

This pair of shorts from Benetton spells comfort. Made from cotton fabric with an elastic band serving as its closure, this garment is ideal for summers. It comes as a regular fit garment but one look at it should convince you that has a comfortable fit. The size starts for boys from 6-7 years and goes up into 11-12 years.

This set comes with three boxers. These boxers are made of 100% cotton fabric, which is skin friendly and of high quality. The sizes begin from 50 cm and go up to 75 cm. These boxers can be washed normally.

This set is available in pairs of six boxers. They come in assorted colours and prints. The boxers are made from 95% cotton (temperature control) and 5% spandex (elasticity), making them an ideal bottom wear to combat summer heat. These boxers come in cute colours and adorable cartoon images of dinosaurs, cars, trucks, sharks and camouflage print, all of which is fun to see. They come with an elastic waistband that comfortably fit on the waist and are very easy to pull up and down. These boxers are available for boys from the age group of 3 to 4 years and goes up to 13 to 14 years. However, currently they are available only till the age group of 7-8 years.

These relaxed fit boxers for boys are made from 100% breathable cotton fabric, which is also antibacterial and antimicrobial in character. They come in engaging designs and with best possible fit. Soft elastic has been used will not leave no marks and is comfortable for a child. These boxers are available for boys from the age group of 2-3 years and go up to boys up to the age of 12-14 years.

