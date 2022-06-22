Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Boxy tops for women tops the comfortable apparel list

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 22, 2022 16:41 IST

Summary:

Boxy t-shirts look stylish, appealing and are very easy-breezy. Read on to see some really cool options.

Opt for boxy tops when in mood to keep it cool and classy.

No matter what the season, there's no denying we all look for garments that have a loose and relaxed fit. It's simply because it is in such garments that we feel absolutely at ease and comfortable. If you're a woman who is on the lookout for a cool apparel that also looks stylish, then you should probably introduce boxy tops in your wardrobe. Chances are you'll fall in love with these tops, thanks to their unique silhouette and appeal. Best-suited when heading out for workout sessions and casual outings, these tops will make you feel good about the way you look.

If you want some inspiration on how to don these tops with aplomb, then actor Jacqueline Fernandez's pictures clicked at an airport on Wednesday will make for a perfect case. Want to try on these tops, then we have some options ready for you. Scroll down to check them out.

Saabra Boxy Top

This boxy top has a loose fit and comes in two colours - white and black. Made from cotton blend fabric, this one is supremely comfortable to wear and will easily become your favourite garment, thanks to its cool and easy-breezy vibe. You can pair this top with a pair of leggings, jeans, shorts and more. Besides, it also features a slogan ‘attitude with elegance’ on it.

SAABRA Stylish Elegant Boxy Top for Girls White
36% off
349 549
Buy now

Harpa T-Shirt

With its relaxed fit, comfortable style and cotton fabric, this apparel is something you'll want to wear every now and then. It comes with short sleeves and a round neck. It has a relaxed fit type and is available in two colours - black and mustard. There is a languid vibe about this garment that gives it a distinct appeal. You'll look effortlessly chic in this t-shirt.

Harpa Women's Regular T-Shirt (GR5876_Black XL)
60% off
479 1,199
Buy now

Miss Chase Boxy Denim Top

This boxy top for women is available in denim fabric. It has a loose fit and looks classy. It features half sleeves and round neck. There's a fresh appeal about this garment that will fetch you a lot of compliments. Available in blue colour, you will want to wear it from time to time. You can wear it to parties, casual outings, holidays to look cool and chic.

Miss Chase Women's Blue Denim Boxy Crop Top(MCSS19DEN03-20-115-05,Blue,Large)
48% off
831 1,599
Buy now

Street9 Boxy Crop Top

This boxy crop top is for those who love to keep it simple and classy. Available in regular fit, it has short sleeves and a scoop neck type. Its deeply curved wide neckline further adds to its coolness quotient. The material composition of this garment is viscose. Best suitable for casual occasions, this one will make for a great addition to your closet.

STREET9 Boxy Crop Top Grey
999
Buy now

Besick Oversized Boxy fit Tshirts

This boxy t-shirt is oversized and comes in pretty solid colours. Needless to say, you will feel comfortable and cool in this garment. When in mood to relax and unwind, throw on this apparel to feel absolutely at ease. A good option to wear when travelling or commuting, it is unisex. Besides, its fabric is soft to touch and skin-friendly.

Besick Oversized Boxy fit Baggy Drop Shoulder Tshirts for Men Women (Small, Lavender)
58% off
584 1,399
Buy now

Price of boxy tops for women at a glance:

 

Product Price
SAABRA Stylish Elegant Boxy Top for Girls 349.00
Harpa Women's Regular T-Shirt 419.00 - 479.00
Miss Chase Women's Light Blue Solid Boxy Denim Top 831.00
STREET9 Boxy Crop Top 999.00
Besick Oversized Boxy fit Baggy Tshirts for Men Women 499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Cold shoulder dress to jumpsuits, dresses for girls offer much variety
Football shoes under 1000 offer excellent sole and spikes for control 
Shoes for men: Check out varied mix of sneakers, running shoes and more 
Printed leggings for women: A stylish activewear that ranks high on comfort
Best oils for hair regrowth nourish follicles while preventing hair fall
fashion FOR LESS