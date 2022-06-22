Boxy tops for women tops the comfortable apparel list

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
No matter what the season, there's no denying we all look for garments that have a loose and relaxed fit. It's simply because it is in such garments that we feel absolutely at ease and comfortable. If you're a woman who is on the lookout for a cool apparel that also looks stylish, then you should probably introduce boxy tops in your wardrobe. Chances are you'll fall in love with these tops, thanks to their unique silhouette and appeal. Best-suited when heading out for workout sessions and casual outings, these tops will make you feel good about the way you look.
If you want some inspiration on how to don these tops with aplomb, then actor Jacqueline Fernandez's pictures clicked at an airport on Wednesday will make for a perfect case. Want to try on these tops, then we have some options ready for you. Scroll down to check them out.
Saabra Boxy Top
This boxy top has a loose fit and comes in two colours - white and black. Made from cotton blend fabric, this one is supremely comfortable to wear and will easily become your favourite garment, thanks to its cool and easy-breezy vibe. You can pair this top with a pair of leggings, jeans, shorts and more. Besides, it also features a slogan ‘attitude with elegance’ on it.
Harpa T-Shirt
With its relaxed fit, comfortable style and cotton fabric, this apparel is something you'll want to wear every now and then. It comes with short sleeves and a round neck. It has a relaxed fit type and is available in two colours - black and mustard. There is a languid vibe about this garment that gives it a distinct appeal. You'll look effortlessly chic in this t-shirt.
Miss Chase Boxy Denim Top
This boxy top for women is available in denim fabric. It has a loose fit and looks classy. It features half sleeves and round neck. There's a fresh appeal about this garment that will fetch you a lot of compliments. Available in blue colour, you will want to wear it from time to time. You can wear it to parties, casual outings, holidays to look cool and chic.
Street9 Boxy Crop Top
This boxy crop top is for those who love to keep it simple and classy. Available in regular fit, it has short sleeves and a scoop neck type. Its deeply curved wide neckline further adds to its coolness quotient. The material composition of this garment is viscose. Best suitable for casual occasions, this one will make for a great addition to your closet.
Besick Oversized Boxy fit Tshirts
This boxy t-shirt is oversized and comes in pretty solid colours. Needless to say, you will feel comfortable and cool in this garment. When in mood to relax and unwind, throw on this apparel to feel absolutely at ease. A good option to wear when travelling or commuting, it is unisex. Besides, its fabric is soft to touch and skin-friendly.
|Product
|Price
|SAABRA Stylish Elegant Boxy Top for Girls
|₹349.00
|Harpa Women's Regular T-Shirt
|₹419.00 - ₹479.00
|Miss Chase Women's Light Blue Solid Boxy Denim Top
|₹831.00
|STREET9 Boxy Crop Top
|₹999.00
|Besick Oversized Boxy fit Baggy Tshirts for Men Women
|₹499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.