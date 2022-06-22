Boxy tops for women tops the comfortable apparel list

No matter what the season, there's no denying we all look for garments that have a loose and relaxed fit. It's simply because it is in such garments that we feel absolutely at ease and comfortable. If you're a woman who is on the lookout for a cool apparel that also looks stylish, then you should probably introduce boxy tops in your wardrobe. Chances are you'll fall in love with these tops, thanks to their unique silhouette and appeal. Best-suited when heading out for workout sessions and casual outings, these tops will make you feel good about the way you look.

If you want some inspiration on how to don these tops with aplomb, then actor Jacqueline Fernandez's pictures clicked at an airport on Wednesday will make for a perfect case. Want to try on these tops, then we have some options ready for you. Scroll down to check them out.

Saabra Boxy Top

This boxy top has a loose fit and comes in two colours - white and black. Made from cotton blend fabric, this one is supremely comfortable to wear and will easily become your favourite garment, thanks to its cool and easy-breezy vibe. You can pair this top with a pair of leggings, jeans, shorts and more. Besides, it also features a slogan ‘attitude with elegance’ on it.