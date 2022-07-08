Bracelet for girls: This dainty and charming piece of jewellery is a must-have  

Bracelets are delicate and classy and can be worn with Indian as well as western wear.

Dressing up and girls go hand-in-hand. From the time little girls hit double digits, the desire to dress up is a strong one. From mom's lipsticks, nail polishes and walking around in oversized heels, they will stop at nothing. Among the things girls love is jewellery. While buying gold and platinum jewellery may not be possible always, there is a plethora of options available in silver and gold plated jewellery.

Silver, gold plated jewellery with zircon diamond, this line of jewellery is immensely popular. Bracelets are a great option to traditional bangles. They are chic and urbane and versatile too. You can wear them with jeans, kurta-pant sets and ghagra choli or a saree. They are dainty and very subtle, ideal both as daily wear and festive wear.

If you are looking for options then Amazon has many. We have curated a list of them for your perusal. Do check them out.

Jewels Galaxy Women's Fashion Gold Plated Brilliant Bracelet for Women/Girls

This bracelet is available in 24 different styles and patterns. This charming bracelet is coloured gold but its base metal is brass. Many of these bracelets come with stone embellishments. It is advisable to store jewellery in a zip lock pouch (air tight pouch), keep away from water perfume and other chemicals and clean it with dry and soft cloth. Wear this bracelet and rock the party like a princess.