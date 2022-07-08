Bracelet for girls: This dainty and charming piece of jewellery is a must-have  

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Dressing up and girls go hand-in-hand. From the time little girls hit double digits, the desire to dress up is a strong one. From mom's lipsticks, nail polishes and walking around in oversized heels, they will stop at nothing. Among the things girls love is jewellery. While buying gold and platinum jewellery may not be possible always, there is a plethora of options available in silver and gold plated jewellery.
Silver, gold plated jewellery with zircon diamond, this line of jewellery is immensely popular. Bracelets are a great option to traditional bangles. They are chic and urbane and versatile too. You can wear them with jeans, kurta-pant sets and ghagra choli or a saree. They are dainty and very subtle, ideal both as daily wear and festive wear.
If you are looking for options then Amazon has many. We have curated a list of them for your perusal. Do check them out.
Jewels Galaxy Women's Fashion Gold Plated Brilliant Bracelet for Women/Girls
This bracelet is available in 24 different styles and patterns. This charming bracelet is coloured gold but its base metal is brass. Many of these bracelets come with stone embellishments. It is advisable to store jewellery in a zip lock pouch (air tight pouch), keep away from water perfume and other chemicals and clean it with dry and soft cloth. Wear this bracelet and rock the party like a princess.
Much-More Fashion Gold Plated Multi-Color Cubic Zirconia Adjustable Bracelet
This pretty bracelet is a multi-coloured one with a gold plated base. It has cubic Zirconia (zirconia is a synthetic substitute to diamond). It has a pull-chain mechanism for closure. This piece of jewellery is soft, comfortable, anti-allergic, skin-friendly, stylish and unique. It uses top and fine quality material and boasts of a classic design. It is free of nickel and lead which makes it skin friendly.
Anayra 925 Sterling Silver Sparkling Bracelet
This bracelet, meant for girls and women, uses Sterling silver (an alloy of silver) and American diamonds (another name for Cubic Zirconia, a synthesized replacement for diamonds). This stunning, budget-friendly bracelet is a perfect gift choice for you mother, girlfriend, wife or sister. This is a lovely gift for Valentine’s Day, weddings, anniversaries, birthday or any other special occasion. It is very comfortable to wear and its shining diamonds make it look more modern and trendy.
Shining Diva Fashion Latest 18k Rose Gold Stylish Bracelet
This pretty rose gold, floral designed bracelet is what delicate and dainty bracelets look like. This is a stylish and trendy 18K rose gold plated crystal bracelet and ideal for girls and women. It uses high quality imported Austrian crystals. It comes with five layers of rose gold plating. It is free size bracelet with 6 cm extended and adjustable chain. It is skin friendly as it is free of nickel and lead.
Yellow Chimes Bracelet for Women
This bracelet has been officially licenced by Warner Brothers. It features the charms and symbols that feature in the film???. It has been made with internationally accepted standard material; it is nickel and lead-free, which makes it skin friendly and suitable for all age groups. It is an amazing gift option not just for friends and family members but one can gift oneself one of these.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.