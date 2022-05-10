Bracelets: Classy and minimalistic contemporary wear that today’s women love

Summary:
Bracelets are a cool fashion accessory that look charming on the wearer and can even elevate the overall look. These days what has caught the fancy of many women is a stack of bracelets, which look attractive and wholesome. From stones, pearls, artificial diamond to beads, there are a number of bracelets made using different kind of material. And, then there are some single strand of bracelets too which are dainty, classy and very elegant. A modern woman of day needs chic bracelets to round off her look in style and at the same time keeping it minimalistic and classy.
We navigated through a slew of trendy bracelets to curate our best picks for you. They are made from premium quality material and are available in both stack and standalone bracelets. To take a look, scroll down.
Shining Diva Fashion Jewelry Blue Stone Stylish Bracelet
This stack of stunning-looking bracelets looks super attractive and has a distinct appeal. It consists of fine quality blue stones and overall has a vibrant vibe to it. No matter what the attire, you can round off the look with this stylish bracelet.
Cinderella Collection Bracelet
Gorgeous, feminine, striking and unique, this stack of bracelets can amp up the look of an otherwise plain attire. It comes studded with alloy pearl stones and shining pearls.
Prita Gold-Plated Black Beads Bracelet
This single, gold-plated bracelet comes with a black bead at one end of it. A simple and elegant design, this fashion accessory is for those who like to keep their look minimalistic and classy. It will complement well with a variety of attire, including both ethnic and western wear.
Minutiae Infinity Shape Bracelet
This super charming bracelet comes in three metal variants - rose gold, silver and gold. It features a stunning design with artificial stones studded into it with precision and perfection. Available in one size, this is a no clasp bracelet. The material used in its making is brass and it is free from nickel. Skin-friendly and super stylish, this is just what you need to round off any look with grace and in style.
YouBella Jewellery Bracelets
This gold-pated bracelet features flower design all over it with stones studded in between. It looks lovely and has a premium finish. Free from nickel and lead, it is skin-friendly to wear. You can wear it on any occasion, as this fashion accessory is very versatile too.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.