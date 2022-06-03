Branded jeans for men you must have in your wardrobe By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Summary: Jeans from branded labels ensure durable fabric and flattering fit. Read on to check out some of our favourite picks.

Branded jeans come with the promise of quality and durability.

A garment from a branded label may come at a slightly higher price, but it's always worth it in the end. If you ever plan to upgrade your collection of jeans, then always go for branded ones, as they come with the promise of premium quality fabric and comfortable fit. A staple and all year round wear, it is always fun to have a collection of jeans available in different fits - whether it be slim, regular, relaxed or whatnot! You should also look for a fabric that is skin-friendly and breathable. It is always better to opt for jeans that come with pockets both at the front and back.



To help you with selection, we have rounded up a slew of jeans in our list below. They all are from well-known brands and hence, you need not worry about their quality and comfort quotients. Scroll through the list to take a look at our picks for you. Price of branded jeans for men at a glance:

Arrow Sports Jeans

This pair of slim fit jeans from Arrow has a flattering fit. A stylish apparel, it offers comfort and is made of skin-friendly cotton fabric. Available in blue colour, you can team a slew of top wear with this pair of jeans to look stylish and charming. You can also machine wash this garment. It also comes with pockets - both at the front and at the back.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Regular Jeans

This pair of mid-rise jeans has a regular fit and is till ankle length. It comes with five pockets and is made from a fabric that is both durable and breathable. You can wear this garment all year round and feel completely at ease in this one. It has a nice fit and comes in a nice blue colour wash.

Lee Skinny Fit Jeans

This pair of jeans has a skinny fit. It is made of denim fabric and is stretchy too. A durable and comfortable garment, it has a lovely and stylish fit. A versatile wear, you can wear it all year round and on a number of occasions - whether it be casual hangouts, holidays, workplace and more. Besides, it can be machine washed.

Red Tape Jeans

This skinny fit pair of jeans is made of 78% cotton fabric, 20% polyester fabric and 2% spandex fabric. A comfortable and easy to wear garment, this one comes with five pockets with a button fly closure type. Available in jet black colour, it will complement with top wear of all colours. Include this apparel in your wardrobe to spruce up your collection.

Allen Solly Skinny Jeans

Available in three colours – dark blue, dark grey and black - this pair of jeans has a skinny fit. Made up of 86% cotton, 12% polyester and 2% elastane fabric, it looks smart as well as stylish. It can be your everyday causal wear apparel that you'll absolutely love to live in. Besides, this one will last you for many seasons, thanks to its durable and good quality fabric.