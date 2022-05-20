Sign out
Branded shirts for men: Get supreme quality fabric that will last long 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 20, 2022 13:26 IST

Summary:

Branded shirts are a statement wear for men. To upgrade your wardrobe with super fine quality shirts, read on to see our picks.

Branded shirts look stylish and charming.

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe with shirts, then branded shirts can be your safe bet. Basically, a branded shirt is one that displays logo on the shirt. Many decent brands have shirts with their logos on it. Sometimes the logo gives assurance to the user of the quality that the brand stands for and sometimes it is all about the status symbol. For instance, brands like Allen Solly, Van Heusen etc have an array of shirts with their respective logos on them. There are many other brands too that do so. To help you make a selection, we navigated through a sea of options to shortlist the best of them. 

All listed apparel are made from premium quality fabric and come with attractive designs and prints. They are also versatile wear as you can wear them to office, parties, on holidays and so on. Scroll through the list below to see our selections.

Price of branded shirts at a glance:

Product Price
Van Heusen Casual Shirt 2,299.00
U.S. POLO ASSN Shirt 2,399.00
Allen Solly Casual Shirts 1,374.00 - 2,349.00
Arrow Men's Classic Shirt 1,133.00 -  1,377.00
Levi's Men Shirt 1,247.00

Van Heusen Casual Shirt

This slim fit shirt is made of 100% cotton fabric. It has long sleeves and comes in a cool checkered print. Perfect for everyday office wear, you will feel at ease and comfortable in it. The fabric is both soft and breathable. It sports the logo of Van Heusen on the front side of the pocket. You can also machine wash this apparel.

Van Heusen Sport Men's Checkered Slim fit Casual Shirt (VSSFLSLPP74156_Blue 42)
Rs 2,299
Buy now

Arrow Men's Classic Shirt

This classic shirt for men has a point collar and full sleeves. It is available in a soothing light blue colour and looks absolutely stylish and attractive. You can reserve this one for special occasions and formal events. It has a classic fit and you will look impeccable in it. Besides, it can be machine washed as well.

Arrow Men's Classic Shirt (AFACSH0850_Light Blue 42)
51% off
Rs 1,133 Rs 2,299
Buy now

Levi's Men Shirt
This shirt from Levi's is available in a slim fit. It is available in Plum Caspia solid colour. It has a striking appeal to it and thanks to its peppy colour, there is a high chance you will stand out of the crowd. The fabric it is made from is both comfortable and lightweight. You can wear it all year round in different ways. Besides, it can be machine washed.

Levi's Men's Slim Shirt (34226-0083_Plum Caspia L)
52% off
Rs 1,247 Rs 2,599
Buy now

U.S. POLO ASSN Shirt

This slim fit shirt from U.S. POLO comes in checkered print. It has long sleeves and is available in cotton fabric. The quality of the fabric is supremely fine and it will last you many seasons. A stylish apparel, it can be your casual wear, office wear and even vacation wear. It is simple and elegant and a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

US Polo Association Men's Slim Button Down Shirt (USSHTO0571_Navy S)
Rs 2,399
Buy now

Allen Solly Casual Shirts

This casual wear shirt has regular fit and is made from linen fabric. A simple, elegant and statement wear shirt, this one has long sleeves. It comes with a point collar and looks absolutely stylish. You can wear it to your office or to casual parties to look your absolutely best. You can machine wash this garment. - 57 words… needs to touch 60

Allen Solly Solid Linen Blend Regular Mens Casual Shirts (Beige, 40)
40% off
Rs 1,374 Rs 2,299
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

