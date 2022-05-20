Branded shirts for men: Get supreme quality fabric that will last long 

Branded shirts look stylish and charming.

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe with shirts, then branded shirts can be your safe bet. Basically, a branded shirt is one that displays logo on the shirt. Many decent brands have shirts with their logos on it. Sometimes the logo gives assurance to the user of the quality that the brand stands for and sometimes it is all about the status symbol. For instance, brands like Allen Solly, Van Heusen etc have an array of shirts with their respective logos on them. There are many other brands too that do so. To help you make a selection, we navigated through a sea of options to shortlist the best of them.



All listed apparel are made from premium quality fabric and come with attractive designs and prints. They are also versatile wear as you can wear them to office, parties, on holidays and so on. Scroll through the list below to see our selections. Price of branded shirts at a glance:

Product Price Van Heusen Casual Shirt ₹ 2,299.00 U.S. POLO ASSN Shirt ₹ 2,399.00 Allen Solly Casual Shirts ₹ 1,374.00 - ₹ 2,349.00 Arrow Men's Classic Shirt ₹ 1,133.00 - ₹ 1,377.00 Levi's Men Shirt ₹ 1,247.00

Van Heusen Casual Shirt This slim fit shirt is made of 100% cotton fabric. It has long sleeves and comes in a cool checkered print. Perfect for everyday office wear, you will feel at ease and comfortable in it. The fabric is both soft and breathable. It sports the logo of Van Heusen on the front side of the pocket. You can also machine wash this apparel.

Arrow Men's Classic Shirt This classic shirt for men has a point collar and full sleeves. It is available in a soothing light blue colour and looks absolutely stylish and attractive. You can reserve this one for special occasions and formal events. It has a classic fit and you will look impeccable in it. Besides, it can be machine washed as well.

Levi's Men Shirt

This shirt from Levi's is available in a slim fit. It is available in Plum Caspia solid colour. It has a striking appeal to it and thanks to its peppy colour, there is a high chance you will stand out of the crowd. The fabric it is made from is both comfortable and lightweight. You can wear it all year round in different ways. Besides, it can be machine washed.

U.S. POLO ASSN Shirt This slim fit shirt from U.S. POLO comes in checkered print. It has long sleeves and is available in cotton fabric. The quality of the fabric is supremely fine and it will last you many seasons. A stylish apparel, it can be your casual wear, office wear and even vacation wear. It is simple and elegant and a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Allen Solly Casual Shirts This casual wear shirt has regular fit and is made from linen fabric. A simple, elegant and statement wear shirt, this one has long sleeves. It comes with a point collar and looks absolutely stylish. You can wear it to your office or to casual parties to look your absolutely best. You can machine wash this garment.