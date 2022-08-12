Campus shoes for men: Budget-friendly and promise optimum comfort By Shreya Garg

Published on Aug 12, 2022





Summary: Campus shoes for men are suitable for those who are looking to spend a nominal sum and don't want to compromise on quality either.

Campus shoes are durable and lightweight.

Whether you're looking to buy a pair of running shoes or walking shoes, the few things that must be taken into consideration before buying them is the comfort factor, how lightweight the pair of shoes is, its overall appearance and durability. The one brand that best fits the bill if you're a tad tight on budget and don't want to compromise on quality either is Campus shoes. The brand has a range of shoes in both running and walking shoes categories. You can expect optimum comfort, stylish designs, durability and colour options too from shoes of this brand.



To help you with selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. The best part is all of them come under the price tag of ₹1,500. Yes, we are not kidding. Scroll down to take a closer look at the options. And you can thanks us later.



Campus Mens Maxico Running Shoes

This pair looks super sporty and smart. Available in myriad colour options, this one has a sole made of phylon material while the outer material is mesh which is breathable. This pair offers optimum comfort level. It comes with lace-up closure and medium shoe width. A cool addition to introduce to one's collection, men must definitely try out this pair. They'll love it.

Campus Mens Stonic Running Shoes

Boost your performance when running with the help of this pair of Campus shoes. High on comfort and style, men will love it. It is available in quite a few colours and comes with a lace-up closure. The sole is made of rubber and the outer material is made of mesh fabric that allows air to pass through. A lightweight pair of shoes, it will make for a great addition to one’s footwear collection.

Campus Men's Walking Shoes

Easy to wear, this pair of pull-on shoes is designed for walking purpose. It has a stylish design and provides great comfort. One can walk in these shoes for hours at a stretch and not feel any discomfort. Its sole is made of rubber and is very durable. A great footwear option, men will love this pair almost instantly. It is a must buy.

Campus Men's Walking Shoes

Uber cool and stylish, this pair of walking shoes wins on two important parameters and those are: comfort and style. Available in three colours - black, navy and grey - men will feel spoilt for choice. The sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate and the shoe width is medium. Easy to wear and lightweight, walking in these shoes will prove to be a delightful experience.

Campus Men's Everest Running Shoes

Classy and unique in design, this pair of Campus shoes will definitely have many takers. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers and the outer material is made of mesh fabric that allows air to pass through it. Available in three striking colours, men will feel torn?? in making a selection. A sporty pair of shoes designed for running purpose, it is a clear winner in this segment, thanks to its comfort factor.

Price of Campus shoes for men at a glance:

Campus shoes for men Price Campus Mens Maxico Running Shoes ₹ 1,299.00 Campus Mens Stonic Running Shoes ₹ 1,499.00 Campus Men's Walking Shoes ₹ 999.00 Campus Men's Walking Shoes ₹ 797.00 - ₹ 968.00 Campus Men's Everest Running Shoes ₹ 1,049.00 - ₹ 1,499.00