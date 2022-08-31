Canvas shoes for men are a good casual footwear option

Summary:
A little less than a hundred years back, canvas shoes came into existence. Made for tennis players, these were, as the name suggests, made using canvas cloth (usually hemp) for their upper portion with rubber sole. Over a period of time, tennis players moved to using other kind of shoes but canvas shoes became a standard casual footwear option.
Ideally suited for everyday wear for men, many brands today make canvas shoes. They look really smart and are a fuss-free footwear option. The best bit about these shoes is that they can be washed with water and soap or some form of a detergent. They look really cool with all kinds of casual lowers - jeans, shorts, linen casual pants, joggers, drawstring trousers, track bottoms and more. One can wear them to almost any place other than perhaps a formal dinner or a wedding.
We have curated a list of canvas shoes for men, available on Amazon, which we believe you will instantly fall in love with.
ASIAN Men's Sports Running & Walking Canvas Shoes
Gone is the era of only white-coloured canvas shoes - now they are available in an array of colours. You can now choose canvas shoes of this brand from the following colours - black, grey, maroon, navy blue, red and white. The sole of this pair is made of ethylene vinyl acetate. It has a lace-up closure with a medium shoe width. The sizes start at 6 UK and go up to 10 UK.
BLUEYARD Casual Shoes Sneaker Canvas for Men
This is a really smart-looking pair of canvas shoes with a nice combination of black and white. Ideal as casual wear, wear it with jeans and rock the party! This lightweight and convenient pair features a rubber sole. It has a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. The sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10UK.
Klepe Men's Vulcanized Canvas Sneakers
This pair of canvas shoes is available in four different colours - black, white, red and navy. Wear them with an array of casual bottom wear and you are sure to be the talk of the town. The upper material of this pair of shoes is canvas while the sole is rubber. It has a lace-up closure with a medium shoe width. It has a round toe style. The sizes start 6UK and go up to 11 UK.
Labbin Sneakers Casual Canvas Fabric Colour Shoes
Here's another fashionable pair of canvas shoes, meant for boys and men. It is available in three eye-catching colours - blue, black and red. This pair has canvas on top while the sole is made of rubber. It comes with a rubber sole while its shoe width is medium. The sizes start from 6UK and go up to 11 UK.
Sparx Men's Sd0323g Sneakers
This pair of shoes is available in seven different colour combinations. All of them are in shades of black, blue and white. This pair of shoes uses high quality PVC as upper material while its sole is made of polyvinyl chloride. These shoes too have a lace-up closure with a medium shoe width. The size range for this pair of shoes is 6 UK to 10 UK.
|Product
|Price
|ASIAN Men's Sports Running & Walking Canvas Shoes
|₹599.00
|BLUEYARD Casual Shoes Sneaker Canvas for Men
|₹699.00
|Klepe Men's Vulcanized Canvas Sneakers
|₹2,299.00
|Labbin Sneakers Casual Canvas Fabric Colour Shoes
|₹999.00
|Sparx Men's Sd0323g Sneakers
|₹749.00
