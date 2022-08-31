Canvas shoes for men are a good casual footwear option

A little less than a hundred years back, canvas shoes came into existence. Made for tennis players, these were, as the name suggests, made using canvas cloth (usually hemp) for their upper portion with rubber sole. Over a period of time, tennis players moved to using other kind of shoes but canvas shoes became a standard casual footwear option.

Ideally suited for everyday wear for men, many brands today make canvas shoes. They look really smart and are a fuss-free footwear option. The best bit about these shoes is that they can be washed with water and soap or some form of a detergent. They look really cool with all kinds of casual lowers - jeans, shorts, linen casual pants, joggers, drawstring trousers, track bottoms and more. One can wear them to almost any place other than perhaps a formal dinner or a wedding.

We have curated a list of canvas shoes for men, available on Amazon, which we believe you will instantly fall in love with. Read on to know details about these products.

ASIAN Men's Sports Running & Walking Canvas Shoes

Gone is the era of only white-coloured canvas shoes - now they are available in an array of colours. You can now choose canvas shoes of this brand from the following colours - black, grey, maroon, navy blue, red and white. The sole of this pair is made of ethylene vinyl acetate. It has a lace-up closure with a medium shoe width. The sizes start at 6 UK and go up to 10 UK.