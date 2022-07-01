Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Caps for men take coolness quotient a notch higher

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 03, 2022 17:55 IST

Summary:

Caps are a stylish fashion accessory that can amp up any look. Read on to see our picks.

Caps look smart on men.

Caps for men make for a smart and cool fashion accessory and there's no denying that. It has a sporty, fun and playful vibe to it. So, whether you're heading out for an outdoor sport or simply going out to run errands, wearing a cap can add to your charm. From celebrities to commoners, this fashion accessory has many takers. And we know why, because it amps up the look effortlessly. Having a collection of caps too is a good idea. A versatile accessory, a cap surprisingly goes well with many a attire.

It is always better to opt for ones that are lightweight and that absorb sweat and moisture really fast. Besides its utility in fashion aspect, it also does help one in shielding from the nasty UV rays. So, if you're looking for some really cool caps, then we have a list prepared for you that'll come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.

FSFTTRAD Hat
This cap for men is a handsome option for men. It is made from the blend of polyester and cotton fabrics. It feels uber light and comes with a buckle closure. It has a wide brim and protects one from the harmful rays of the sun. Besides, it is also available in a slew of colours such as black, dark blue, dark grey and light grey.

FSFTTRAD Hat for Men Woman Sports Cap Sun Hat Quick Drying Soft Polyester Fiber Adjustable for Unisex (Adjustable 52-60 cm) (Dark Grey)
58% off
419 999
Buy now

ILU Caps

Trendy and smart, this cap makes for a nice option for men. A baseball cap, it is made from good-quality cotton fabric. It comes with adjustable hook and loop closure and easily fits all sizes of heads. There are two nice colour options - blue and green - in this cap. This is no-fuzz cap and can easily be hand washed.

ILU Caps for Men and Women, Sports Cap, Blue, Baseball Cap, Hip Hop, Snapback Cap, Woolen Caps, Cricket Caps, Hats, Cotton Caps
55% off
419 940
Buy now

Puma Cap
This basketball style cap is made from polyester blend fabric. A lightweight cap that is soft to touch, you can wear it for multiple purposes. From shielding yourself from the harsh rays of sun to helping you amp up your style statement, this cap can easily become your favourite. It is supremely comfortable to wear and is available in free size.

Puma Men's Cap (2280102_Blanc_Free Size)
35% off
969 1,499
Buy now

GUSTAVE Sports Caps

This baseball style cap for men makes for a stylish pick. It comes with a buckle closure. Made from a fabric that is skin-friendly, lightweight and comfortable to wear, this cap is also a durable one. It protects one from the UV rays and can be worn when heading out for outdoor activities. It also dries sweat quickly, keeping you cool and dry.

GUSTAVE®Sports Caps for Men Summer Baseball Caps for Men Cap for Men Stylish Branded Stylish Cap for Shopping Fishing Outside Adjustable Buckle Closure(Grey)
31% off
479 690
Buy now

DRaX Unisex Cap

Made from cotton fabric, this sports caps looks stylish and makes for a fun fashion accessory. The tie dye print on it simply stands out. It dries the sweat rather quickly and protects one from UV rays too. Besides, you can also choose from a range of colour options available in this cap. It weighs light and you'll love sporting it every now and then.

Price of caps for men at a glance:

Caps for menPrice
FSFTRRAD cap 999.00
ILU cap 940.00
Puma cap 1,499.00
GUSTAVE®Sports Caps  690.00
DRaX Unisex Cap 899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Fish oils for hair promote growth and suppleness
Top MacOS laptops in 2022: Other than gaming, excellent option for other uses 
Sony phones under 20000: Keen on creativity? Go for these smartphones
Smart TVs under 10,000: Enjoy latest releases from the comfort of your home
Frocks for girls make for an easy-breezy summer wear
fashion FOR LESS