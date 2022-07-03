Caps for men take coolness quotient a notch higher

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Caps for men make for a smart and cool fashion accessory and there's no denying that. It has a sporty, fun and playful vibe to it. So, whether you're heading out for an outdoor sport or simply going out to run errands, wearing a cap can add to your charm. From celebrities to commoners, this fashion accessory has many takers. And we know why, because it amps up the look effortlessly. Having a collection of caps too is a good idea. A versatile accessory, a cap surprisingly goes well with many a attire.
It is always better to opt for ones that are lightweight and that absorb sweat and moisture really fast. Besides its utility in fashion aspect, it also does help one in shielding from the nasty UV rays. So, if you're looking for some really cool caps, then we have a list prepared for you that'll come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.
FSFTTRAD Hat
This cap for men is a handsome option for men. It is made from the blend of polyester and cotton fabrics. It feels uber light and comes with a buckle closure. It has a wide brim and protects one from the harmful rays of the sun. Besides, it is also available in a slew of colours such as black, dark blue, dark grey and light grey.
ILU Caps
Trendy and smart, this cap makes for a nice option for men. A baseball cap, it is made from good-quality cotton fabric. It comes with adjustable hook and loop closure and easily fits all sizes of heads. There are two nice colour options - blue and green - in this cap. This is no-fuzz cap and can easily be hand washed.
Puma Cap
This basketball style cap is made from polyester blend fabric. A lightweight cap that is soft to touch, you can wear it for multiple purposes. From shielding yourself from the harsh rays of sun to helping you amp up your style statement, this cap can easily become your favourite. It is supremely comfortable to wear and is available in free size.
GUSTAVE Sports Caps
This baseball style cap for men makes for a stylish pick. It comes with a buckle closure. Made from a fabric that is skin-friendly, lightweight and comfortable to wear, this cap is also a durable one. It protects one from the UV rays and can be worn when heading out for outdoor activities. It also dries sweat quickly, keeping you cool and dry.
DRaX Unisex Cap
Made from cotton fabric, this sports caps looks stylish and makes for a fun fashion accessory. The tie dye print on it simply stands out. It dries the sweat rather quickly and protects one from UV rays too. Besides, you can also choose from a range of colour options available in this cap. It weighs light and you'll love sporting it every now and then.
