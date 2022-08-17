Sign out
  • Casual blazers for men: Raise your style bar a notch higher with this garment

Casual blazers for men: Raise your style bar a notch higher with this garment

  Published on Aug 17, 2022 15:53 IST

Casual blazers for men make for a cool addition to one's wardrobe. There are many styles and designs available in blazers.

Casual blazers for men look smart and fashionable.

There’s no denying that a blazer can seriously amp up the look of men in a jiffy. A smart sartorial option, men can wear blazers to workplace meetings, brunches, dates, and other occasions to make a stellar first impression. In fact, this apparel can be worn all year round too. You can find blazers that are best-suited to be worn on casual occasions as well. Whether you love checks or solids, there are many options available on Amazon that will raise the style bar of men.

To help you with selection, we have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below. In the mood to introduce some nice casual blazers in your rotation? Then scroll through our list below to take a closer look. They come with many colour options available and are made from great and comfortable fabrics. So, what are you waiting for? Go and shop to your heart’s content.

Marks & Spencer Casual Blazer
Made from 85% cotton and 15% linen fabrics, this super stylish blazer for men makes for an excellent pick. Available in navy and khaki colours, this apparel is too good to miss. It comes in regular fit and has pockets in the front. There’s a zipper too in the front for its closure. A must buy, it will look good on men from different age groups.

Marks & Spencer Marks and Spencer Men's Blazers Casual (T16_1827K_Navy_M)
1,990 4,999
John Pride Regular Fit Casual Denim Blazer
Want a jacket that looks cool and has a fun vibe? Then this denim jacket is the right pick for you. It comes in regular fit and looks very flattering on men. Made from cotton fabric, it is soft to touch, skin-friendly and very comfortable to wear. You can wear a round neck or V neck tee to complete the look in absolute style.

JOHN PRIDE Regular Fit Casual Denim Blazer
3,749 4,999
Campus Sutra Men Casual Blazer
Love checks? Then this blazer will appeal to your style sensibility, and how! Available in sea blue colour, this one looks very charming and refreshing. Made from a super soft and stretchy fabric, this one is comfortable to wear. Men will look dapper in this blazer and the best part is they can wear this one on both casual and formal occasions to ace the look.

Campus Sutra Men Checks Stylish Full Sleeve Casual Blazer's Sea Blue
1,999 3,999
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Casual Slim Blazer

Sport the immaculate look in this slim fit blazer for men. Made from cotton fabric, this one makes for an excellent pick. Available in a super striking colour, it has big pockets in the front. It is comfortable to wear and the fabric is durable too. It is best to wear a crisp shirt beneath this to complete the look.

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Casual Blazer (A0AFO104_White_M_Ecru Melange_M)
19,999
ABC Any Budy Clean Casual Viscose Blazer
This single breasted blazer for men can be best described as stylish and fashionable. It is made from viscose fabric and is best-suited to wear on casual occasions. Available in black and navy blue colours, this one is available in regular fit. It has pockets in the front and comes with double buttons. One can wear a V neck t-shirt or round neck one beneath this.

ABC ANY BUDY CLEAN Casual Viscose Blazer for Men's (XL, Black)
998 1,999
Price of casual blazers for men at a glance:

Casual blazers for men Price
Marks & Spencer Regular Casual Blazer 1,990.00 -  4,999.00
JOHN PRIDE Regular Fit Casual Denim Blazer 3,749.00
Campus Sutra Men Checks Stylish Full Sleeve Casual Blazer 1,999.00
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Casual Slim Blazer 12,011.00 -  19,999.00
ABC Any Budy Clean Casual Viscose Blazer 998.00

