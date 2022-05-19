Casual shirts for men exude style and comfort, should be on your radar

Opt for casual shirts that look decent and stylish.

Do you prefer to keep it casual and minimalistic? Then you should look for casual shirts for men. There are plenty options, with different patterns and styles available online. From cool colourblocks, elegant solid colour apparel to gorgeous abstract prints - there are many options that you can include in your wardrobe to amp up your casual, everyday look. What you must look for is good quality fabric that can last you many seasons and the comfort factor that a garment offers. The best part is that a shirt is one staple wardrobe apparel that men can wear all year round in myriad ways. We searched the e-commerce platform Amazon to pick out the best casual shirts for you. The choices were many and it was difficult to navigate through a sea of stylish garments. However, it was worth shortlisting some of them for you. Upgrade your wardrobe with our favourites to look absolutely charming and attractive. Price of casual shirts for men at a glance:

Casual shirts for men Price Disha Creation Shirt ₹ 470.00 - ₹ 590.00 Amazon Brand - Symbol Casual Shirt ₹ 389.00 - ₹ 419.00 Red Tape Casual Shirt ₹ 731.00 Kevin Swift Casual Shirt ₹ 425.00 - ₹ 449.00 Faaddiction Casual Shirt ₹ 549.00

Disha Creation Shirt

This colourblock shirt exudes a cool and fresh vibe. A perfect apparel to pack for your beach vacation and holidays, it has a regular fit and is made from the blend of rayon and cotton fabrics. It has half sleeves and a polo collar. The quality of the fabric is decent; it is skin-friendly and a comfort apparel that makes it an absolute must-have.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Casual Shirt

A regular fit shirt available in a slew of solid colours, this pick will be a welcome addition to your closet. It is made of 100% cotton fabric and is super soft to touch and breathable. It has a pocket in the front too. You can machine wash this garment. Besides, it is available in a range of solid colours.

Red Tape Casual Shirt

This stripes shirt is synonymous with all things classy and fabulous. It has a high neck collar and is made from the blend of linen, polyester and cotton fabrics. Besides, it has a regular fit and looks super fashionable. You will get a lot of kudos for your taste in fashion. It can be machine washed as well.

Kevin Swift Casual Shirt

A stylish shirt with a soothing print all over it, this regular fit shirt is made of 100% cotton fabric. It has long sleeves and is available in a range of vibrant colours. The quality of the fabric is super soft and super durable. You can wear it all year round in different ways. Include it in your wardrobe to elevate your collection.

Faaddiction Casual Shirt

This half sleeves casual shirt features an intricate print. Made of rayon fabric, it comes in regular fit and has a collared neck style. A stylish apparel, it has a distinct appeal and will make for a refreshing addition to your summer wardrobe. You can machine wash this apparel.