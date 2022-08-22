Casual shoes for men are all about comfort and daily wear convenience

Summary:
Footwear is one essential item in our day-to-day life that we simply can't do without. While there are some shoes we buy to wear on special occasions like weddings and birthdays, we do require shoes for our day-to-day activities. In fact, one must take greater care in looking for and buying shoes that are meant as casual wear. The reason being that these shoes see greater wear and tear. Hence, the need for them to be tough, durable and long-lasting. The good news is there are number of casual wear shoes available in the market. Even better is the fact that many of them are easily available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon.
We went through Amazon to look for such shoes and have curated a list that we are certain that you will benefit from. Some of them are sneakers, while other are made of canvas. One of them is made using denim cloth. All of them come with good-quality sole. All of this ensures that they are soft on the feet and are durable too. Check out our list and make a suitable selection.
B.R.K. Men's Denim Casual Shoe
This pair of casual shoes in available in five different colours, namely blue, coffee, mehendi, tan and black. This pair of shoes has a sole made using polyvinyl chloride and comes with a lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width. Its upper material is denim. The sizes start at 6UK and go up to 10UK. It has checkered pattern on the denim, which makes it look super smart.
ROCKFIELD Men's Black Sneaker Casual Shoes
This shoe is available in just one colour combination - black and gold. The sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10UK. It comes with a lace-up closure and it has a medium shoe width. It has a sole made of fabric and is a durable and very comfortable pair of shoes. While comfort is its central strong feature, it is also a stylish and trendy pair.
Casual Wing Sneakers Shoes Lightweight for Men
This pair of attractive shoes is also available in just one colour combination - white and black. The sizes start from 6UK and and go up to 10UK. It comes with a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate and has a lace-up closure. The shoe width is medium. The material used to make this pair of shoes is canvas and mesh. Though is dubbed ‘casual’ wear shoes by its makers, it is a very versatile one and can be worn for sports, running, gym and training purposes too. People with special needs too can wear them. What's more if one is adventurous enough, one can wear them with ethnic and traditional wear as well.
KADELLI Canvas Outdoor Casual Shoes for Men
This pair of shoes is available in three different colour combinations - black, grey and white. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Its upper material is made of mix of breathable cotton and nylon material. It is easily washable and is perfect for all seasons - be it winter, summer and rainy season. It is a versatile wear and can be worn for running, gym workouts, morning walks and sporting activities like basketball and badminton.
Woodland Men's Leather Casual Shoes
This pair of shoes is available in four different colours - camel, khaki, blue and black. The sizes it is available in begin from 5UK and go up to 11 UK. The sole of this pair of shoes is rubber while the upper material is made using leather. It has a lace-up closure and comes with a medium shoe width. This is not a sport shoe and works well as a casual wear for regular lifestyle.
|Product
|Price
|B.R.K. Men's Denim Casual Shoe
|₹999.00
|ROCKFIELD Men's Black Sneaker Casual Shoes for Men
|₹1,499.00
|Casual Wing Sneakers Shoes Lightweight for Men
|₹999.00
|KADELLI Canvas Outdoor Casual Shoes for Men
|₹3,499.00
|Woodland Men's Leather Casual Shoes
|₹3,595.00
