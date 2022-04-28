Many of us will resonate with this that in summer, most of us find it tiring and cumbersome to wear fancy and formal clothes for too long. The comfort wear for most of us is casual tops made of lightweight and breathable fabrics. It is only understandable why a person likes to dress in simple tops with no frills, because summer heat can be harsh and make one prone to feel irritable. One of the easiest ways to feel cool and relaxed in summer is by opting for simple casual top wear.

We navigated through an array of such tops online to curate our top picks for you. The listed apparel have an easy breezy vibe to them and are simply very summerish. And you know what's the best part? They all are available under just ₹500 bucks. What more can you ask for? So, scroll down to take a look at our options.



Sightbomb Ribbed Polo Collared Spaghetti Full Length Tops for Women

This ribbed polo collar top for women looks stylish and is ideal for the summer season. It is available in a slew of solid colours and comes in a slim fit. The top is body hugging and will thus help in accentuating your curves, giving a boost to your confidence and overall look.