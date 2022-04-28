Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Many of us will resonate with this that in summer, most of us find it tiring and cumbersome to wear fancy and formal clothes for too long. The comfort wear for most of us is casual tops made of lightweight and breathable fabrics. It is only understandable why a person likes to dress in simple tops with no frills, because summer heat can be harsh and make one prone to feel irritable. One of the easiest ways to feel cool and relaxed in summer is by opting for simple casual top wear.
We navigated through an array of such tops online to curate our top picks for you. The listed apparel have an easy breezy vibe to them and are simply very summerish. And you know what's the best part? They all are available under just ₹500 bucks. What more can you ask for? So, scroll down to take a look at our options.
Sightbomb Ribbed Polo Collared Spaghetti Full Length Tops for Women
This ribbed polo collar top for women looks stylish and is ideal for the summer season. It is available in a slew of solid colours and comes in a slim fit. The top is body hugging and will thus help in accentuating your curves, giving a boost to your confidence and overall look.
Itshe Half Sleeve Rayon Casual Top for Women's
This casual top for women has half sleeves and is made of rayon fabric. It has a loose fit type and has a summerish vibe to it. Available in white colour, this apparel is just perfect if you want to keep your look minimalistic and stylish.
Leriya Fashion Women's Casual Peplum Wrap Blouse Top
This regular fit short sleeve top has a deep V neck. It has a regular fit and features stripes all over it. The fabric used in it is lycra and it makes for an easy breezy wear in summers. Also, you can get to choose from a slew of vibrant colours.
Wedani Women's Casual Bell Sleeves Top
This multicolour casual top for women is just what you need to feel comfortable and absolutely at ease in this punishing heat. It comes with stylish bell sleeves and has a relaxed fit. The fabric used is polyester and it is both breathable and lightweight.
Illi London Women's TOP
This top has a slim fit and is made of polyester fabric. It has half sleeves and is available in a range of solid colours. It has a square neck and comes with puffed sleeves.
