Chinos for men look stylish and are comfortable

Summary:
If you're a man who is tired of wearing jeans and trousers, then chinos will definitely be a welcome addition in your wardrobe. It looks classy and stylish and allows the wearer to feel completely at ease. You can wear chinos on every occasion. Whether it is your office look, holiday look, casual look or a party look, a pair of chinos will do justice and amp up your style quotient just like that. Besides, all will vouch for the comfort factor that this garment offers. So, if you're looking to introduce a bottomwear that is fashionable, easy-breezy and an all-round wear, then chinos is their perfect answer.
We have rounded up some of them in our list below. They promise flattering fit and great quality fabric. What's more is these are available in a myriad colour options. To take a closer look at them, scroll down.
Arvind Men Olive Modern Fit Chinos
A well-fitted pair of chinos can really elevate one's style bar. This pair available in a chic Olive green colour comes in slim fit. It is comfortable to wear and is something that men can wear in their daily wear, to their workplace, on holidays and so on. A must buy, this comes with pockets and will complement with most topwear.
Jack & Jones Men Chinos
This pair of chinos for men is available in slim fit. It is made of 98% cotton and 2% elastene fabrics. It fits amazingly well and will keep men comfortable for long durations. You can team this garment with a loose, tucked out shirt, a baggy sweatshirt, t-shirts, kurtas and more. It comes in a stunning colour option called Kelp.
Neostreak Men's Chinos
This pair of slim fit chinos is a smart and well-stitched garment. Thanks to it flattering fit and good quality fabric, it looks really good on men. Its material composition is 98% cotton and 2% elastane fabrics. It comes with a button closure and can be machine washed. You can find a lot of colour options like Teal green and khaki in this one.
Levi's Men's Slim Chinos
Available in slim fit, this pair of chino pants is made from 70% cotton, 20% modal, 8% polyester and 2% elastane fabrics. The fabric is soft to touch and comfy. You will love this pair, its fit and its gorgeous biege colour. It comes with a zipper and pockets - both at the front and the back. You can machine wash this apparel.
Urbano Fashion Men's Slim Fit Chinos
This pair of slim fit chinos is made from cotton fabric. It is an ankle length garment with a mid rise waistline. Its fabric is stretchy and of good quality. It will feel soft against your skin and is durable too. Available in two colours - sky blue and navy blue - this one is a must buy. Besides, it is recommended to mild wash this garment.
|Chinos for men
|Price
|Jack & Jones Men Chinos
|₹2,499.00
|Arvind Men Olive Modern Fit Chinos
|₹1,999.00
|Neostreak Men's Chinos
|₹619.00 - ₹1,132.92
|Levi's Men's Slim Chinos
|₹1,699.00 - ₹1,869.00
|Urbano Fashion Men's Slim Fit Chinos
|₹739.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.