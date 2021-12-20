Christmas 2021: Jumpsuits and jeans make great gift ideas for boys, see here

It is Christmas time of the year - the chill in the air is quite palpable, a lot more in northern parts of the country, and, as a pleasant nip in the air, in the rest of the country. It is also the time for gifting as it is the festive season.

While buying clothes for grown ups can be a challenge but one can always indulge when it comes to shopping for young boys and baby boys.

In pre-Covid times, you could have stepped out and gone to your local markets, surveyed and chosen accordingly. However, in today's times that can be a challenge even as Omicron raises its head across the world.

If you are looking for options, online platforms offer many choices. From jackets, jumpsuits, jeans or sleepsuits, you can think of any dress and you will find it on online e-commerce platforms.



We have curated a selection for different clothes for boys and hopefully, they will appeal to you too. So, without delay, jump right in.

1) Bold N Elegant Solid Full Sleeve Jacket Coat Blazer with T-Shirt and Denim Blue Trouser Pant 3 Pc Party Suit Set for Little Boys

This combination of blazer, t-shirt and denim trouser is a great gift option for baby boys and young boys. It is recommended to hand wash this regular fit combination gently with a mild detergent. This combination is available in many sizes starting from 6 to 12 months and going up to five to six years. In the winters, this combination is a great option be it for casual occasions or special ones like birthday parties etc.

2) Cherry Crumble California Warm Quilted Denim Jacket

This smart denim jacket is a great gift option and certainly suited for mild winters. This jacket is also available in number of sizes - starting from 6 - 12 months and going up to 11 to 12 years. This polycotton regular fit jacket comes in a blue shade.

3) MURLI Romper Baby Suit Dungaree Jumpsuit Outfits for Newborn Baby Boys & Girls

This adorable baby jumpsuit is ideal for mild winters. It consists of one piece dungaree top and one piece half sleeve t-shirt. It is made from 100% hosiery cotton. It comes in three colour combinations - white and yellow, white and rust and white and green.

4) KYDA KIDS 100% Cotton Track Pant for Boys and Girls - Regular fit | Multicolor Track Pant | Pack of 3

This pack of three cotton track pants is yet another utility-oriented gifting option. These regular fit track pants, though made from cotton, are thick and suitable for mild winters. They can be either hand or machine washed. They are not available for baby boys; their sizes begin from 11-12 years and go up to 13-14 years only. These pants are available in attractive colours - yellow, orange and grey. They come with elastic band at the waist and cuffed ankles for comfort. Additionally, they also have drawstrings.

5) Tales & Stories Baby Boys Medium Blue Slim Fit Cotton Jeans

One tends to think of slim fit jeans as a clothing option for grown ups. However, when young boys and even baby boys are dressed in them, they look super cute. The better thing is that they are made of thick denim material and hence shield your boys from harsh chilly winds too. This pair of jeans is available from sizes - 9-12 months and go up to 13 to 14 year old. It has a button and zip closure system. This pair of jeans can be machine washed.

6) Baby Story Rompers/Sleepsuits/Jumpsuit/Night Suits for Baby Boys & Girls

If there is a baby boy in the family, then this set of three sleepsuits or jumpsuit is a great gift option. It is available for newborn babies too; sizes start from 0 - 3 months and go up to nine to 12 months. These rompers come with front tich buttons and are easy to handle, particularly for diaper changes. They are also skin-friendly and reduce chances of skin irritation in babies.

7) Boys Festive & Party Kurta, Waistcoat and Pyjama Set ( Black)

This is a super cute kurta-pyajama and waistcoat set for little boys. While extreme winters may not be a suitable time to wear them, they are a great option for sunny days in mild winters. This Indian festive wear set is available for boys from six months onwards and goes up to boys aged 4-5 years. The fabric is a blend of silk and is a regular fit set. This is ideal for weddings and festival celebrations, be it Diwali, Onam, Dussehra, Pongal, Eid, Christmas, Gurpurab or any other Indian festivals.

8) Tinchuk Baby Boy's & Baby Girl's T-Shirt

This pack of six t-shirt set is an amazing gift for young boys in the festive seasons. This pack contains t-shirts in six solid colours including blue, rose, grey, mustard, pink and purple. These regular fit t-shirt comes in long sleeves. The size begins from 0-3 months and goes up to 18 to 24 months.

9) Hopscotch Baby Boys and Baby Girls Cotton and Spandex Full Sleeves Solid Coat in Brown Color

This brown and white coat looks really smart and is a great gifting item. This coat is available in limited sizes - 3 -4 years. It is a regular fit coat and is made of 80% cotton and 20% spandex. Gentle hand wash is ideal for this coat.

10) Fancydresswale santa clause baby boys Christmas dress Unisex with Cap and Bag

If it is Christmas time, how can you not present a Santa dress to a young child? This Christmas dress is unisex. The pack includes elastic red pant, Santa coat, Santa cap with white puffy ball at top and gift bag. This cute set is available from 0-6 months and goes up to 2-4 years. This set can be hand washed.

