Coat and pant for men: A formal and versatile wear that should be a must have 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
The traditional Indian garment for centuries has been dhoti-kurta, lungi-shirt and kurta-pajama. However, ever since the advent of British era, there has been a steady rise of shirt-coat and pant combination as Indian men's formal wear. With every passing decade, the attraction of this western wear has only increased. Think about it - if you are headed for an important business meet, your natural choice of garment is likely to meet a coat-pant combo. If you are getting married, what would be your preferred garment to wear on your reception? Well, it will most likely be a coat and pant attire.
There is fair amount of experimentation in this broad umbrella grouping of coat and pant attire. All of them will come with a third piece of garment in this combination. Sometimes, people team it will an additional tie as well. Often, the coat is replaced by a blazer. If you are looking for options, then Amazon has a fair collection of coats and pants. We have selected few of the choicest products and think you should definitely give them a try. Check them out here.
Gadgets Appliances Men's Latest Coat Pant Designs
This slim fit coat pant design has a full shoulder design with slim cut and 3D draping. A slim fit suit is usually little tighter than a regular fit one. When you put on it make you slimmer and sharper and one looks more modern. This coat pant's outer material is made from 70% polyester and 30% viscose, while its inner material is made from 94% polyester and 4% viscose. It is comfortable, breathable, softer, smoother, easier to wash and keep the shape.
Risani Men's 2 Piece Regular Fit Suit
This suit set contains one coat, one trouser, one coat hanger and one suit cover. This regular fit suit is made from poly viscose material. It is available in solid colour of blue. This is a double buttoned in front suit with a pocket square. This suit is ideal for business purposes, evening parties, marriages and festive occasions. This suit should only be dry cleaned.
House of Sensation Latest Coat Pant Designs
This regular fit coat pant design is made of poly viscous material - it is 80% of poly and 20% viscose. This combo includes two pieces and is 1.2 meters in length. The pack includes a blazer, trouser with a hanger cover. This garment is a versatile wear and can be used for office, festive, party, casual, prom, wedding, evening and other occasions. This garment should only be dry cleaned.
Men's 2 Pieces Business Suit
This tuxedo suit comes with full shoulder design and slim cut with 3D draping. While this is a tuxedo suit, it is not very expensive. The suit is a great choice, it not only suitable for many occasions, but also shows man's taste. It is a versatile wear and can be worn to multiple occasions - weddings, business/graduation, date, meeting or a prom. This garment should only be steam ironed, should be hung on the hangers when not.
Samrat Dulha Collection Men's Suit
This slim fit suit is a classic 2-piece suit that never goes out of date. The combination of jacket and pants gives you more options about wearing this garment according to different weather and occasions. It is a versatile wear and can be worn for business work, date night, party, weddings, engagement, gift for families, friends and even boyfriend. It should be dry cleaned only.
|Products
|Price
|Gadgets Appliances Men's Latest Coat Pant Designs
|₹2,899.00 - ₹3,599.00
|Risani Men's 2 Piece Regular Fit Suit
|₹2,999.00
|House of Sensation Latest Coat Pant Designs
|₹3,299.00
|Men's 2 Pieces Business Suit
|₹9,892.00 - ₹16,669.00
|Samrat Dulha Collection Men's Suit
|₹3,299.00 - ₹3,499.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.