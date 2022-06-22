Cold shoulder dress to jumpsuits, dresses for girls offer much variety

Summary:
When it comes to clothes, one can have a closet full of them but still feel there is room for more. If one happens to be either an indulgent mother or a prudent one, one is always on the lookout for new clothes for kids. If your child happens to be a daughter, then the incentive is to dress her up in different ways, sometimes to please oneself. Often, it is a need as children grow up fast and outgrow their clothes. No matter what the case, it is always a good idea to explore what’s in the market.
Buying clothes for children can be an unpleasant experience too if you are price conscious, as many of them tend to be expensive and you know that your kids will not be able to wear them beyond 6 months to a year. Hence, it is wise to check out what online platforms like Amazon have to offer. One, there is much variety on display; at the click of a button, you can see many designs and patterns. Second, most of them are affordable, so they are unlikely to upset your budget too.
We have put together a list of such pretty and affordable clothes, which we think you must take a look at. Dive right in.
Arshiner Girls Cold Shoulder Swing Casual Dresses with Pockets
Did you know what a cold shoulder was till you actually started looking for clothes for your daughter? Maybe you did but for a vast majority of women, it is certainly a new fashion trend. Having said so, it looks very pretty. This dress is an ideal summer dress; it has short sleeves with just the upper arm exposed as part of its cold shoulder design. It is available in seven different colour and print combinations with two options in solid colours of red and white. The other frocks have the following base colours - navy blue, sky blue, pink and white. Prints include blue flowers, sun flowers, white flowers among others. It is made from 100% polyester skin-friendly material with durable stitching. It is comfortable to wear and an ideal casual floral dress option. This swing dress can easily be paired with coats, leggings or cute shoes. It is an everyday garment.
Uptownie Lite Girls Jumpsuit
A jumpsuit is what one sees little babies in; however, there are really smart options for young girls too. This garment, in fact, is a must-have in your daughter’s wardrobe. It is smart, sassy and, at the same time, cute as kidswear ought to be. This jumpsuit is available in 16 different colours and print combinations. Made from 100% crepe fabric, it is comfortable on the skin. This regular fit garment has a round neck. It is calf-length and is sleeveless.
StyloBug Girl's A Line Casual Wear Dress
This lovely dress comes with an asymmetrical hemline and is sure to make your princess look rather cute in it. It comes with floral prints and has a round neck. It has short sleeves that almost give the impression of it being sleeveless. This is a pale green dress with small red flowers all over it and is ideal for summers. Its fabric is a blend of cotton and polyester, which makes it a very comfortable wear. It is also less prone to being static. Because of poly cotton's wrinkle-free material, it doesn't really need to be ironed. It is a great option for holiday party, birthdays, playwear, weddings, and any other special festival.
Girl's A-Line Knee Length Dress
This eye-catching A-line dress is available in three colours - black, blue and red. It is meant for slightly older girls and its sizes begin for girls of 10-11 years. It features cape cold sleeves, which is its most distinctive feature. This stylish midi dress has a round neck with a button closure. It is an ideal party wear dress and can be a good gifting idea too. You should only hand wash this garment.
ATUN Girl's Cotton Unicorn Print Dress
For many girls, the legendary creature unicorn is popular among many cartoon characters. This dropwaist dress features a unicorn print on it. It is available in nine colours including fushcia, Cream Melange, black, Grey Pinstripe, Yoke Yellow, Grey Melange, mint, navy and mauve. This dress comes in a soft and breathable fabric. It is easy to wear and remove. Sizes start from those for one-year-olds and go up to 12 to 13 years. You can machine wash this garment.
|Product
|Price
|Arshiner Girls Summer Dress Short Sleeve Cold Shoulder
|₹7,597.00
|Uptownie Lite Girls Midi Keyhole Jumpsuit
|₹1,599.00
|StyloBug Girl's Floral Printed Casual Wear
|₹799.00 - ₹2,663.00
|Girl's A-Line Knee Length Dress
|₹799.00 - ₹1,000.00
|A.T.U.N Girl's Cotton Knee Unicorn Print Dress
|₹383.00 - ₹649.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.