Comfortable and stylish, these palazzo pants can be your new best friends

Given that for most of us work from home has become the new normal, our wardrobe style has also tweaked accordingly. While earlier we would stock up on pair of jeans and jeggings for everyday office wear, now while working from home, most of us look for bottom wear which are comfortable. And the one apparel that comes to the mind when thinking of spending our days in a laidback fashion without betraying our style sensibilities is a palazzo pant.

A popular piece of garment among women of all age-groups, palazzo pants are truly the go-to everyday wear now. A constant companion, it is always fun to add interesting prints available in palazzo pants to one's existing collection. They can be paired with both kurtas and tops to look pretty and gorgeous. From chikankari to floral prints, we have curated a list of palazzo pants for you. To take a look, scroll down.





1. Rajnandini Women's Multicolored Pure Cotton Palazzo Pant

B08CY1YKD4

Made from pure cotton, this pair of printed palazzo pants sports a beautiful floral print. It is stretchable and has a flare style. Available in a regular fit, this pair of palazzo pants can be paired with both traditional and western outfits. It is quite fashionable and looks pretty. Besides, one can hand wash this piece of apparel.





2. LOOKLINE Women's Lucknow Embroidered Bottom Pants

B07CDR1SLH

This chikankari pair of palazzo pants is a versatile pick. Because of its style, it can make for a perfect bottomwear that can be paired with multiple outfits to finish off the look. It is comfortable to wear and has an elegant appeal to it. It has an elasticated waist and comes in a regular fit. It can be machine washed and is also available in many striking colour variants.









3. Vastraa Fusion Women's Regular Fit Cotton Palazzo

B01EL74FG2

Made from 100% cotton, this pair of palazzo pants with embroidered lace makes for a perfect and versatile pick. It has a loose fit and comes with an elasticated band with drawstrings. One can pair it off with both traditional and modern attire to look chic and fashionable. Preferably, it should be hand washed. Also, many nice and soothing colours are available in this pair of palazzo pants





4. Rj14 Women's Cotton Regular Fit Jaipuri Printed Palazzo Pant

B07MKKW9L7

This pair of printed palazzo pant is made of cotton fabric. It has a regular fit and is available in free size. It features a gorgeous Jaipuri print in black and white, which looks absolutely stunning. It has a laidback feel to it and is supremely comfortable to wear. One can pair it with a nice kurta to ace the look of a diva.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON