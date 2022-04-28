Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Are you someone who loves to wear jeans, but often goes back to your loungewear as soon as you get a chance? Then it’s probably because you haven’t yet found a comfortable pair of jeans in which you can feel at ease. We agree that in many pairs of jeans, it is not easy to curl up on the sofa or stretch out. However, the good news is there are such apparel out there which look stylish and presentable and at the same time are supremely comfortable to wear too. You can show up at the workplace in those jeans and also take a catnap wearing them whenever you feel like. Their fabric is relatively soft and their fit type is usually relaxed. For summertime, they make for an excellent wear. You can ace the chic and carefree look in these pairs of jeans almost effortlessly. On Wednesday, actor Kiara Advani was spotted in a pair of gorgeous wide leg jeans with a beautiful print on it. She looked carefree and relaxed in her attire, and it is safe to assume that her pair of jeans had a major role to play in that.
In our roundup below, we’re sure you will find your comfort apparel. So, why wait? Scroll down to take a look at our options.
jannon Women's Solid Stretchable High Waist Bootcut Loose Fit Jeans
Made with 73% cotton, 25% polyester and 2% spandex fabric, this loose fit jeans is just what you need in summers to relax and unwind. A high waist pair of jeans, its fabric is stretchy and allows one to curl up on the sofa with ease and also show up in the office with elan. It is available in two more colours.
Q - RIOUS Women's Boyfriend Fit Jogger Style Denim Jeans
This boyfriend fit jogger style denim jeans is absolutely stylish and high on comfort factor. It is made from 100% cotton fabric and has a fabulous fit. There are many pockets in this pair of jeans and two more colours in which it is available. You can lounge in this jeans and even step out in them looking carefree and chic.
AKA CHIC Women's Flared Jeans
Flared jeans, or wide leg jeans are always a delight to wear. They allow enough room for air circulation and look super stylish too. A must-have in your wardrobe on days you want to keep it laidback and at the same time chic. This one is made of cotton fabric and has a few pockets too. Besides, it is available in two colours.
Ktdd trading Trusha Dresses Wide Leg Side Cut Style Jeans
This pair of jeans check all the boxes that ensure it is a comfort wear. Wide legs? Check. Side clit? Check. It has a loose fit and looks edgy and fashionable. It is available in two colours - sky and navy blue.
TNQ Women's Denim Belted Pants/Trousers/Women Jeans
This straight fit denim jeans comes with an elastic waistband and a matching belt too. Thanks to its amazing fit and relaxed style, one can feel absolutely at ease in this pair of jeans. It is available in a number of sizes and can be machine washed.
