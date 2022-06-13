Cotton night suits for ladies under 500 are relaxing and smart-looking

We have all grown up with the ubiquitous nightie. From mothers, grandmothers, aunts to your neighbourhood aunties, we have seen all of them in the nightie. The fact is that it is a very comfortable garment to wear, but not many of them look very appealing, decent or stylish. A better option is to go in for a proper night suit. It usually comprises a lower pajama and upper shirt. It is usually made from very soft cotton fabric and feels good on the skin. The cuts and design too is made for comfort. What's more is that the night suits are very decent to look at and can be worn till much later, after leaving the bed.

Now, if we have convinced you about why it is a better pick than a nightie, then Amazon is a great place to begin your search. Not only is there a huge variety in them, they are also very well priced. The fabric of these night suits is usually in cotton or rayon. The prints are pretty with small floral prints or soft solid colours, which make them a soothing night wear option. We have curated a list, which you should definitely take a look at.

Style Dunes Women's Solid Night Suit Set

This charming night suit comes in five different colours including light Vine, mustard yellow, teal green, dark wine and navy blue. This relaxed fit night suit has been made from super soft and smooth fabric. It includes one shirt and one pajama. The shirt has a button-up closure and has half sleeves. It is an ideal sleepwear and loungewear option.