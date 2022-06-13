Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Cotton night suits for ladies under 500 are relaxing and smart-looking

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jun 13, 2022 22:31 IST

Summary:

Night suits are a great option not just as night wear, but also as lounge wear and home wear.  

Night suits are super comfortable night wear.

We have all grown up with the ubiquitous nightie. From mothers, grandmothers, aunts to your neighbourhood aunties, we have seen all of them in the nightie. The fact is that it is a very comfortable garment to wear, but not many of them look very appealing, decent or stylish. A better option is to go in for a proper night suit. It usually comprises a lower pajama and upper shirt. It is usually made from very soft cotton fabric and feels good on the skin. The cuts and design too is made for comfort. What's more is that the night suits are very decent to look at and can be worn till much later, after leaving the bed.

Now, if we have convinced you about why it is a better pick than a nightie, then Amazon is a great place to begin your search. Not only is there a huge variety in them, they are also very well priced. The fabric of these night suits is usually in cotton or rayon. The prints are pretty with small floral prints or soft solid colours, which make them a soothing night wear option. We have curated a list, which you should definitely take a look at.

Style Dunes Women's Solid Night Suit Set

This charming night suit comes in five different colours including light Vine, mustard yellow, teal green, dark wine and navy blue. This relaxed fit night suit has been made from super soft and smooth fabric. It includes one shirt and one pajama. The shirt has a button-up closure and has half sleeves. It is an ideal sleepwear and loungewear option.

Style Dunes Women's Rayon Plain/Solid Night Suit Set Pack of 1 (NW_SD038_LW_2PC_Light Wine_XX-Large)
69% off
470 1,499
Buy now

Meera Fab Women's Cotton Printed Night Suit with Pant

This suit is a two-piece nightwear, including a printed shirt and a pajama. This night dress is made from cotton fabric. It is ideal as a sleepwear, a loungewear or a home wear garment. It has a relaxed fit with three-fourth sleeves. It has floral prints throughout and comes in the combination of red and peach. The sizes begin from XS and go up to XL.

MEERA FAB Women's Cotton Printed Night Suit with Pant Biege
86% off
499 3,499
Buy now

Kripto Katrox Rayon Cotton Half Sleeve Night Suit

This garment is available in 12 different colour and print combinations. It has a regular and roomy fit and these night dresses are designed for relaxation and are generously oversized. It is a woman's pajama set and includes a top and comfy pajama pants and has an elastic drawstring waist for a perfect fit. It is made from a cotton fabric.

Kripto Katrox Rayon Cotton Half Sleeve Night Suit/Night Wear Pyjama Set for Women & Girls (Large, Cherry_Halfnightsuit_Khaki)
74% off
500 1,900
Buy now

Noty Girl's/Women's Pure Cotton

This is relaxed fit night suit. It is a printed suit and includes top and pajama. It is available in various colours and print options. This is an ideal as a nightwear, loungewear and home wear option. It comes in attractive prints, has a front open style, features a collar and buttoned top. The material is soft and fine quality cotton. This garment is a perfect gift idea for your loved ones.

Noty ® Girl's/Women's Pure Cotton- Small Floral Printed-Front Open- Night Suit/Night Wear/Lounge Wear/Night Dress (Medium, Purple Red)
69% off
495 1,599
Buy now

Janasya Women's Cotton Solid Night Suit Set

This night suit is available in two colours - maroon and Turquoise Blue. This night suit is made from cotton flex fabric. It comes in solid colour and is sleeveless. It has an elasticated waist with drawstring and side pockets. The sizes started from XS and goes up to 3XL. Apart from night suit, you can wear this garment is lounge wear as well as home wear.

Janasya Women's Cotton Plain/Solid Night Suit Set Pack of 1 (NW002-TP-PJ-XXL_Turquoise Blue_XX-Large)
75% off
455 1,799
Buy now

Price of night suit set at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Style Dunes Women's Solid Night Suit Set 470.00
Meera Fab Women's Cotton Printed Night Suit with Pant 499.00
Kripto Katrox Rayon Cotton Half Sleeve Night Suit 500.00
Noty Girl's/Women's Pure Cotton 495.00
Janasya Women's Cotton Solid Night Suit Set 455.00
RELATED STORIES
Amazon coupon carnival: Enjoy more than 20% off on OnePlus smartphones
Amazon beauty sale: Avail more than 30% off on face scrubs and face washes
5 summer dress for women that can elevate style while keeping you cool 
Best men's watch brands under 1000: High on usability, low in price 
Best juice for health: Amla, Aloe Vera, Bael juices pack many health benefits
fashion FOR LESS