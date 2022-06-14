Cotton night suits for ladies under 500 are relaxing and smart-looking

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
We have all grown up with the ubiquitous nightie. From mothers, grandmothers, aunts to your neighbourhood aunties, we have seen all of them in the nightie. The fact is that it is a very comfortable garment to wear, but not many of them look very appealing, decent or stylish. A better option is to go in for a proper night suit. It usually comprises a lower pajama and upper shirt. It is usually made from very soft cotton fabric and feels good on the skin. The cuts and design too is made for comfort. What's more is that the night suits are very decent to look at and can be worn till much later, after leaving the bed.
Now, if we have convinced you about why it is a better pick than a nightie, then Amazon is a great place to begin your search. Not only is there a huge variety in them, they are also very well priced. The fabric of these night suits is usually in cotton or rayon. The prints are pretty with small floral prints or soft solid colours, which make them a soothing night wear option. We have curated a list, which you should definitely take a look at.
Style Dunes Women's Solid Night Suit Set
This charming night suit comes in five different colours including light Vine, mustard yellow, teal green, dark wine and navy blue. This relaxed fit night suit has been made from super soft and smooth fabric. It includes one shirt and one pajama. The shirt has a button-up closure and has half sleeves. It is an ideal sleepwear and loungewear option.
Meera Fab Women's Cotton Printed Night Suit with Pant
This suit is a two-piece nightwear, including a printed shirt and a pajama. This night dress is made from cotton fabric. It is ideal as a sleepwear, a loungewear or a home wear garment. It has a relaxed fit with three-fourth sleeves. It has floral prints throughout and comes in the combination of red and peach. The sizes begin from XS and go up to XL.
Kripto Katrox Rayon Cotton Half Sleeve Night Suit
This garment is available in 12 different colour and print combinations. It has a regular and roomy fit and these night dresses are designed for relaxation and are generously oversized. It is a woman's pajama set and includes a top and comfy pajama pants and has an elastic drawstring waist for a perfect fit. It is made from a cotton fabric.
Noty Girl's/Women's Pure Cotton
This is relaxed fit night suit. It is a printed suit and includes top and pajama. It is available in various colours and print options. This is an ideal as a nightwear, loungewear and home wear option. It comes in attractive prints, has a front open style, features a collar and buttoned top. The material is soft and fine quality cotton. This garment is a perfect gift idea for your loved ones.
Janasya Women's Cotton Solid Night Suit Set
This night suit is available in two colours - maroon and Turquoise Blue. This night suit is made from cotton flex fabric. It comes in solid colour and is sleeveless. It has an elasticated waist with drawstring and side pockets. The sizes started from XS and goes up to 3XL. Apart from night suit, you can wear this garment is lounge wear as well as home wear.
