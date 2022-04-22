Cotton sarees in summer spell comfort and easy-breezy charm

The charm of a crisp cotton saree is eternal. It has a no-nonsense character about it and yet it is a charming wear. It drapes well but doesn't necessarily cling to the body. If worn well, thin people can look fuller while plump women can hide their flab with little tricks here and there. The fabric is a big draw in summers as it is breathable and doesn't make the wearer uncomfortable. What's more is that cotton sarees come in many weaving and textile traditions. In fact, name any saree weaving style in India and you can be sure that they have cotton sarees. So, if you are a connoisseur of saree, then there are a lot many styles to pick from. Some popular cotton sarees include Sambalpuri, Tant, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Dhakai, Chikankari, Pochampally, Kota Doria, among many other styles woven across India. In modern times, factory-made sarees too are immensely popular.

We have curated a list of cotton sarees which you must take a look at. These sarees are a mix of handloom and factory-made ones. One of them comes with a digital print, which marks an interesting evolution in saree tradition in India.

Tamaira Fashion Pure Cotton Saree

This pure cotton pink saree is available without a blouse piece. This 5.5 meter floral printed saree is available in four colours namely pink, blue, brown beige and sea green. You can style this heavily printed saree with minimal accessories and heels to look stunning. This saree can be machine washed.

Kovril Women's Chanderi Cotton Sari

This charming Chanderi cotton saree comes with a blouse piece. While the saree's length is 5.5 meter, its blouse piece is 0.80 meters in length. Though it is a cotton saree, its weave is such that it looks far more expensive. It is available in seven different colours including pink, black, blue, brown, green, red and yellow. It can be machine washed.

Dhruvi Trendz Soft Cotton Saree

This saree comes with a blouse piece. While the saree is 5.5 meters in length, its blouse is 0.80 meters. The width of saree is 112 cm. This saree is available in number of colours and colour combinations include yellow-green, blue, blue-yellow, green-orange, grey-black-maroon and orange-green. This too can be machine washed.

Enola Pure Cotton Digital Print Saree

This saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece and features digital geometric patterns all over it. It is available in a host of colours including blue, green, lavender, tameta and yellow. While the saree itself is 5.5 meters in length, its unstitched blouse is 0.9 meters. This saree should be washed separately in cold water and dried in shade. Use only medium to hot iron.

