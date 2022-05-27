Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Cotton shirts for men: Rev up your fashion game with these cool garments

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 27, 2022 10:20 IST

Summary:

A crisp cotton shirt is a must-have in any man's wardrobe. It is a cool fabric option to combat summer heat and looks really smart as well.

Cotton shirts look smart and keep one cool too.

The charm of a crisp cotton shirt is endless. It looks chic and understated. It can make you look effortlessly glamorous but keep your appearance subtle. As a fabric, it is the best thing to wear in summer months as it is a breathable fabric that allows air movement. It is also a very versatile garment - you can team it with all kinds of lowers, both western and Indian. So, be it trousers, chinos, jeans or South Indian lungis, a shirt can go with them all.

No matter how many such shirts you may have in your closet, there is always room for another. If we have convinced you to go in for a brand new one, then Amazon is a good place to pick it up from. There is vast variety and it can get a bit confusing. Hence, to make it easier for you, we have made a selection that you will find handy and useful. Do check it out here.

Price of cotton shirts for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Ben Martin Men's Cotton Casual Shirt 479.00
Dennis Lingo Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt 500.00
Jai Textiles Men's Cotton Checkered Shirt 428.00 -  459.00
Diverse Men's Cotton Casual Shirt 679.00 -  939.00
IndoPrimo Men's Casual Shirt 499.00 -  699.00

Ben Martin Men's Cotton Casual Shirt

This shirt is available in 12 different colours. Some of the colours include black, maroon, rust, peach, camel, khaki, tan, mustard among others. This slim fit shirt is made from high quality cotton and is very comfortable to wear. This shirt comes with a button closure, a pocket and has long sleeves. It is ideal as a casual wear and can be worn on occasions like family lunches, office parties, outing with friends etc.

Ben Martin Men's Classic Collar Slim Fit Cotton Casual Full Sleeve Shirt Black, Large
81% off
Rs 479 Rs 2,499
Buy now

Dennis Lingo Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt

This charming cotton shirt is available in eight different colours including burgundy, camel, coral, bottle green, brown, Dark Red, Dusty Blue, Dusty Teal. With its long sleeves and spread collar design, this slim fit shirt will definitely give a fillip to your style quotient. The sizes start from small and go up to 2XL. This garment can be machine washed.

Dennis Lingo Men's Slim Fit Shirt (C301_D-Teal_M_Dusty
73% off
Rs 500 Rs 1,849
Buy now

Jai Textiles Men's Cotton Checkered Shirt

A checkered shirt is a must-have in any man's wardrobe. It has a relaxed and cool vibe to it and will amp up your fashion quotient. It is available in four different combinations - two are checkered shirts while two others are striped ones. Made from cotton fabric, the shirt considered for this article, comes in red and black checks, a classic checkered combination. It has classic collars with long sleeves. Sizes start from small and go up to XL. This garment can be machine washed.

JAI TEXTILES Men's Cotton Checkered Casual Slim Fit Shirt (Red-Black; Large)
76% off
Rs 436 Rs 1,799
Buy now

Diverse Men's Cotton Casual Shirt

This slim fit shirt is a no-fuss shirt and can be your daily wear garment. Crafted from 100% cotton fabric, it is suitable for all body types. It features spread collars, full sleeves with buttoned cuffs and double flap pockets at chest. It is available only in mustard colour. Its sizes begin from large and go up to 2XL. This is simple shirt but can be worn for various occasions.

Diverse Men's Over Dyed Slim Fit Cotton Casual Shirt (DCMCF99SC22L38-4448C_Mustard 2XL)
73% off
Rs 679 Rs 2,499
Buy now

IndoPrimo Men's Casual Shirt

This shirt features a self design over it. It is available in five different colours namely peach, shy blue, green, grey and sea blue. A casual wear option, this shirt will definitely spruce up your wardrobe and one is likely to look really smart in it. It features long sleeves and round collar. This garment should only be hand washed. Sizes start from small and go up to XL.

IndoPrimo Men's Cotton Casual Stylish Full Sleeve Shirt (Sky Blue, Small)
75% off
Rs 499 Rs 1,999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

RELATED STORIES
Solid shirts elevate personal style like no other
Moisturisers for oily skin: Hydration and oil control are key factors
Face wash for dry skin should be mild and deep cleanse skin  
Amazon footwear sale: Get up to 60% off on block heels, sneakers
It's raining discounts on Amazon, get as much as 51% off on select mobile phones
fashion FOR LESS