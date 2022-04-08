Cotton shrugs for women: A comfortable wear that is glamorous too

A garment that never fails to impress is a shrug. It is capable of jazzing up a plain T-shirt and jeans combo into something effortlessly cool and trendy. A shrug is an additional garment that can be worn both in mild winters as well as in summer season. Are you keen on wearing that lovely sleeveless or strappy frock you picked up some time ago but are absolutely conscious of your not-so-perfect arms. Well, shrugs should come to your rescue.

A shrug is a jacket or cardigan-like upper garment, worn over another garment. It can have full sleeves or half ones and is always open in front. It is almost always unbuttoned. A shrug is usually worn over a shirt, tank top or T-shirt. You can of course experiment with other garments too like a sleeveless frock. Unlike a jacket or a cardigan, it is made from a much lighter fabric. The ones we have considered for this article are made of cotton and can easily be worn in summer. Soft and airy, these shrugs can also protect you from harmful UV rays in severe summer. The good news is that there are many options available online. We have shortlisted a few of them for us which you must take a look at.

In Love Women's Poly Cotton Waterfall Front Open Mid Length Shurgs

This regular fit, mid length shrug is an elegant piece of a garment. A blend of breathable fabric like cotton with lycra, it is very comfortable and ideally suited for summer. The lycra in the blend increases the overall elasticity of the fabric. It also makes the garment very heat resistant. This shrug has pockets at the bottom end for a more stylish look with small gathering at back neck band. It is available from size 'small' and goes up to 3XL. It is available in many colours. You can machine wash this garment.

Teemoods Women's Cotton Full Sleeves Shrug with Pocket, Stylish Summer Shrug for Ladies

This regular fit cotton shrug can easily be worn in summer. It is available in a number of different shades including grey, gajri and pink to name a few. It comes with full sleeves, has a V neck and has pockets as well. Its sizes begin from XS and go up to 3XL. You can wash with mild detergent.

Rute Women White Cotton Open Front Shrug

This slim fit shrug is made from soft and breathable fabric. It has knitted look to it and hence will not make you sweat. This is a versatile garment and can be paired with dress, camisole, any sleeveless style top or a tank top. It is available from size 2XS and goes up to large. It can be machine washed.

Rudu Fashion Garments Women/Girl’s Cotton Casual Shrugs with Pocket & Full Sleeves (Navy Blue), XL

This shrug made from cotton viscose material is designed to give you comfort. This long sleeves shrug has pockets at the bottom to give it a more stylish look. It is available from small size and goes up to XXL. It can be machine washed.

