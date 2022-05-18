Crisp white shirt is synonymous with dazzling and clean look By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on May 18, 2022





Summary: A white shirt is a must in every man's wardrobe. Check out top picks.

Simple and elegant, that is a humble white shirt for you.

A crisp white shirt can any day set the mood right. The colour white enjoys a universal appeal and exudes a cool vibe. For a super clean and impeccable appearance, men often bank on a fine white shirt. A staple in the wardrobe of men, there are many variations that are available in this type of a shirt. Clearly, the rule of 'less is more' doesn't apply when white shirts are in question. You can have a whole collection of white shirts and still want more. Such is the attraction and sass associated with it. We navigated through a list of white shirts available on Amazon to shortlist a few of them in our list below for your perusal. All of them have a distinct appeal and are made of fine quality fabric. Most of them are made from good quality cotton fabric. Scroll down the list to check out our picks. Happy shopping! Price of white shirts for men at a glance:

White shirt for men Price Shirt Theory White Shirt ₹ 1,599.00 Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Shirt ₹ 489.00 U-turn Shirt ₹ 423.00 Globalrang White Shirt with Bow ₹ 1,499.00 U-turn Half Sleeve Shirt ₹ 446.00 - ₹ 451.00

Shirt Theory White Shirt This stylish white shirt has full sleeves and a collared neck. Cool and classy, it has all the qualities of a statement wear. Whether it is a work-related meeting or a cocktail evening party, you can sport this shirt with elan. It is made of 100% cotton fabric and can be worn all year round in different ways.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Shirt This out-and-out formal shirt for men has a striking appeal to it. It is available in plain solid colour with absolutely no design or pattern on it. It has full sleeves and has a regular fit. Made of 100% cotton fabric, men are likely to feel absolutely at ease in this garment.

U-turn Shirt If high collar shirt is your thing, then this white shirt is the best fit for you. Available in plain solid and pristine white colour, you will look dashing and super clean in it. It has full sleeves and is made of cotton fabric that is soft to touch and of fine quality.

Globalrang White Shirt with Bow This tuxedo style white shirt comes with a bow. It has a collared neck and has full sleeves too. Made from cotton fabric, men will feel at ease and comfortable in it. A super stylish apparel, it is perfect for formal occasions and evening parties to look your dashing best.

U-turn Half Sleeve Shirt

Beat the summer heat in style in this half sleeves white shirt. A super comfortable and casual wear, it features a collared neck and button down style. In addition, it is made of good quality cotton fabric which is breathable and soft. A stylish apparel, you'll want to live in it forever.