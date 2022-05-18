Story Saved
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Crisp white shirt is synonymous with dazzling and clean look

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 18, 2022 15:41 IST
Summary:

A white shirt is a must in every man's wardrobe. Check out top picks.

Simple and elegant, that is a humble white shirt for you.

A crisp white shirt can any day set the mood right. The colour white enjoys a universal appeal and exudes a cool vibe. For a super clean and impeccable appearance, men often bank on a fine white shirt. A staple in the wardrobe of men, there are many variations that are available in this type of a shirt. Clearly, the rule of 'less is more' doesn't apply when white shirts are in question. You can have a whole collection of white shirts and still want more. Such is the attraction and sass associated with it.

We navigated through a list of white shirts available on Amazon to shortlist a few of them in our list below for your perusal. All of them have a distinct appeal and are made of fine quality fabric. Most of them are made from good quality cotton fabric. Scroll down the list to check out our picks. Happy shopping!

Price of white shirts for men at a glance:

White shirt for menPrice
Shirt Theory White Shirt  1,599.00
 Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Shirt  489.00
 U-turn Shirt  423.00
 Globalrang White Shirt with Bow  1,499.00
U-turn Half Sleeve Shirt 446.00 -  451.00

Shirt Theory White Shirt

This stylish white shirt has full sleeves and a collared neck. Cool and classy, it has all the qualities of a statement wear. Whether it is a work-related meeting or a cocktail evening party, you can sport this shirt with elan. It is made of 100% cotton fabric and can be worn all year round in different ways.

SHIRT THEORY White Solid Cotton Full Sleeves Casual Shirt for Men II Premium Cotton Shirt II Stylish Shirt for Men II Latest Men Casual Shirt II Luxury Shirts ||
50% off
Rs 1,399 Rs 2,799
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Symbol Shirt

This out-and-out formal shirt for men has a striking appeal to it. It is available in plain solid colour with absolutely no design or pattern on it. It has full sleeves and has a regular fit. Made of 100% cotton fabric, men are likely to feel absolutely at ease in this garment.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Regular Shirt (SS20-SYM-FS-01_EPP-1A_White3 40)
59% off
Rs 489 Rs 1,199
Buy now

U-turn Shirt

If high collar shirt is your thing, then this white shirt is the best fit for you. Available in plain solid and pristine white colour, you will look dashing and super clean in it. It has full sleeves and is made of cotton fabric that is soft to touch and of fine quality.

U-TURN Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt (mandarin-L-white_White_Large)
74% off
Rs 423 Rs 1,599
Buy now

Globalrang White Shirt with Bow

This tuxedo style white shirt comes with a bow. It has a collared neck and has full sleeves too. Made from cotton fabric, men will feel at ease and comfortable in it. A super stylish apparel, it is perfect for formal occasions and evening parties to look your dashing best.

U-turn Half Sleeve Shirt
Beat the summer heat in style in this half sleeves white shirt. A super comfortable and casual wear, it features a collared neck and button down style. In addition, it is made of good quality cotton fabric which is breathable and soft. A stylish apparel, you'll want to live in it forever.

U-TURN Men's Slim Fit Shirt (white-h/s-l_White_Large)
68% off
Rs 451 Rs 1,399
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

