Crocs footwear spell comfort and style, top favourites

One question that each one of us needs to ask oneself is if one wears something on a daily basis, then why should it not be stylish, comfortable and durable to wear? Crocs is a brand which has for long been viewed as synonymous with both comfort and style. And now is the best time to buy Crocs footwear on Amazon, as it's that time of the year again. We are talking about the Great Indian Festival. It's raining discounts, and how.



Check out these amazing list of footwear from Crocs which are now available at supremely affordable prices as part of its Great Indian Festival. Happy shopping!



1. Crocs Boy's Crocband II PS Sandals and Floaters

B01HQAXS8M

This slip-on make for a comfortable wear, as it comes with a croslite sole. It feels both soft and provides maximum cushioning. These sandals are made up from synthetic material and are durable. Perfect for casual outings, this pair of floaters is available in many vibrant and happening colours.



2. Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Flip Slipper

B08LJR5D41

This slip-on, comfortable slipper have a sole made of synthetic rubber. They're durable and come with a warranty of 90 days. Even the material on the outside is synthetic. They can be worn on casual outings. You can be on your toes all day long and not get tired if you're wearing these slippers with a round toe.



3. Crocs Men's Coast Sliders

B0734DB6B3

With a sole of foam, these sliders spell comfort. It has a round toe style. The outer material is made from EVA material. These sliders look uber cool on the wearer, as it has a stylish and elegant design.



4. Crocs Women's Sexi Flip Slipper-W9

B07SCG2KCS

This round toe style slippers are love at first sight. The footbed is made of croslite material, which is both soft and provides maximum cushioning. It features a unique T-strap design that is both appealing and convenient for everyday wear.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON