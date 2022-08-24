Crocs for men: You will find many comfortable and durable footwear options

Summary:
Are you a man who is looking for comfortable footwear options that have a good life too? Then Crocs is the brand to go for. It is a brand that is synonymous with producing lightweight and comfortable footwear options. Often one can tell that a certain shoe or slipper is from Crocs just by looking at it. Whether you want loafers, sneakers, slippers or slides, this brand has many options from which you choose from. You can find interesting colour options too in them.
To make selection easy for you, we have prepared a list below that will come in handy. There’s an eclectic mix of footwear options and they all provide optimum comfort during walking or running. Men will find themselves always wanting to wear Crocs footwear because of the amazing experience they provide. Scroll down to take a closer look at our picks for you. You won't be disappointed. Happy shopping!
Crocs Bayaband Flip Slipper
This pair of slippers from Crocs is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material. It is both durable and comfortable. Stylish to look at and easy to wear, this one can be men’s go-to, everyday comfort wear. It is available in a slew of colour options. What’s more is that this pair is also resistant to water, making it an ideal pick.
Crocs Men's Clog
Cool and comfortable, this pair of Crocs footwear is a perfect casual footwear option to have in one’s collection. It is available in a slew of striking solid colours like green, navy, among others. It is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material and offers optimum comfort. Durable and lightweight, men will love staying in these all day long. It also allows air to pass through it.
Crocs Men's Literide Mesh Lace Sneakers
This pair of sneakers is made from mesh fabric that easily allows air to pass through it. A comfortable and durable pair, this one is lightweight too. It comes with a lace-up closure and in grey colour. A cool footwear option, men can wear these sneakers in their daily wear. Besides, you can also find this pair in black and navy colours.
Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Khaki Canvas Loafers
This pair of loafers for men has a distinct look. For smart and stylish men, this pair makes for an ideal pick. Available in a slew of striking colours, this can make for a cool option to round off a casual look or semi formal look in style. Easy to wear and super comfortable, this one is a must-have in your collection. The material it is made from is mesh.
Crocs Men's Loafers
Super casual and super chic, this pair of loafers for men provides optimum comfort. It is made from croslite material and is easy to wear too. The design of the footwear is such that it allows air to pass through it easily. Men can wear it with their casual attire to round off their look in style. They will love this wear. It is a must buy.
|Crocs footwear for men
|Price
|Crocs Bayaband Flip Slipper
|₹1,408.00 - ₹2,246.00
|Crocs Men's Clog
|₹2,495.00
|Crocs Men's Literide Mesh Lace M Sneakers
|₹4,495.00
|Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Khaki Canvas Loafers and Mocassins
|₹1,998.00 - ₹8,094.00
|Crocs Men's Loafers
|₹4,495.00
