Crop tops under 500: Perfect to spruce up everyday style

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 21, 2022 14:02 IST
Crop tops look stylish and modern. A feel good garment, you must include a variety of such tops in your closet. Read on for some nice options.

Crop tops are a fashionable garment. 

Stylish and uber chic, that’s crop tops for you. A feel-good and easy-breezy apparel, these tops can be styled in many ways. Also, you can wear them all year round - for instance, in winter, you can throw on a jacket or a shrug. Available in many necklines, sleeve types and fabrics, there are many options that one can experiment with. Besides, there’s nothing like a crop top that comes with an amazing fit. It not only accentuates one’s curves, but also infuses confidence in a person who wears it.

Upgrade your wardrobe with trendy crop tops to amp up your personal style. If you’re looking for options, then our list below will come in handy for you. Most of them come with many colour options and all of them have a distinct appeal and charm. Scroll through the list below to take a look at our selections. Also, happy shopping!

Knotty Needles Crop Top

This crop top for women is uber stylish, chic and something that modern women will like immensely. Made of 100% cotton fabric, it is comfortable to wear and is skin-friendly too. You can style this top in myriad ways and on multiple occasions. A fashionable wear, it makes for a cool option to spruce up your everyday style effortlessly. Besides, it has a halter neck and an amazing fit.

Knotty Needles Orange Cotton Free Size Women's Crop Top Orange
399 999
Kareena Crop Top

This crop top for women is a multi-coloured one. It has a slim fit and is available in free size. Made from premium quality fabric, you can wear it all year round and style it in different ways. Throw a chic shrug over it or a blazer, there are multiple ways to round off the look. An easy to wear and an easy-breezy apparel, it has a feel good factor to it.

KAREENA Rainbow Crop top for Girls and Woman Colourful Tops Stylish Rainbow Crop top (Free Size)
499 999
The Blazze Crop Top

Whether you want to look good when heading out to the gym or a brunch date, this crop top can be your go-to pick. It has a round neck and is sleeveless. Elegant, decent, stylish and a cool apparel, this is perfect to sport in the summer season. You will find some amazing colour options in this top. Thanks to its amazing fit, you will love how you look in this garment.

THE BLAZZE 1024 Women's Round Neck Sleeveless Crop Top for Women(S,Color_07)
299 799
HSR Off Shoulder Crop Top

This off-shoulder crop top has a slim fit. Made of 100% polyester material, its fabric is stretchy and soft to touch. A wrap top, this one has a sweetheart neckline. Available in gorgeous colours, this top is stylish and chic. A must-have in your wardrobe, you will fetch a lot of compliments from your pals and family for this crop top.

HSR Women's Off Shoulder Crop Top Casual Slim Fit Tube Tops Frilled Trim Tank (Free Size) (Bust Size: 66 to 105 cm) (Red)
327 799
Janasya Crop Top

A simple and stunning crop top, this one has a regular fit and is made of cotton fabric. A perfect everyday wear, you can pair this apparel with a pair of denim shorts, a palazzo, a pair of jeans, long skirt and whatnot! There are some lovely colour options too that are available in this piece. It features a nice design all over it.

Janasya Women's Red Cotton Crop Top(Red_XX-Large)
78% off
301 1,398
Price of crop tops for women at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Knotty Needles Cotton women's Crop Top 399.00
KAREENA Rainbow Crop top for Girls and Woman 499.00
THE BLAZZE Women's Round Neck Sleeveless Crop Top 249.00 - 299.00
HSR Women's Off Shoulder Crop Top Casual 327.00
Janasya Women's Schiffily Cotton Crop Top 301.00 - 346.00

