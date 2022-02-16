Cropped sweatshirt, an all season wear, looks chic and trendy. See top picks

Cropped sweatshirts are a popular apparel among celebrities and commoners alike. They can be paired with denims, shorts, jeggings and so on to ace the style statement. Some of these sweatshirts also come with a hoodie with drawstrings. In mild winters, they can even keep you warm. You can sport a casual sweatshirt when heading out for a Sunday brunch with girlfriends, or when going out on shopping spree.We have rounded up a few selections from Amazon in our list below. All of them are made from premium quality cotton fabric which feels soft against the skin. They come in many different colours and fit the bill for everyday and casual wear. So, take a look at the list below and add some of the apparel in your cart to amp up your style statement. Happy shopping!

1. Ellevena Crop top Hoodie Women's Full Sleeves Crop Sweatshirt

This regular fit sweatshirt is made of premium cotton fabric. It feels super soft and comfortable against the skin. A fashionable wear, it keeps you cosy and comes as a regular fit garment. It is available in two colour variants - black and blue. You can hand-wash this apparel. 2. Be savage Women's Love Yourself Crop Hoodie

This cropped hoodie has a regular fit and comes in two colour variants. It is made of high-quality cotton fabric, which is both breathable and soft. It looks stylish and can be machine washed.

3. Saklana Women's Crop Cotton Hoodies Sweatshirt

This crop sweatshirt is available in a regular fit and in many striking colours. It is made of premium quality cotton fabric and also has 3% lycra fabric to make it stretchable. It comes with a hoodie with drawstrings and can be teamed with both jeans and shorts.4. Hustle Bustle Women's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt

This cropped sweatshirt is made of 100% cotton fabric and is available in a stunning black colour. It comes in a regular fit and is machine washable. Besides, it keep you warm and cosy and comes with a hoodie with drawstrings. 5. NEU LOOK FASHION Cropped Hooded Sweatshirt Blush

This regular fit sweatshirt comes in a stunning pink colour which is very soothing to the eyes. It comes with a hoodie with drawstrings attached. The fabric is of a high quality and feel soft against the skin. A comfortable wear, this apparel can be machine-washed. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

