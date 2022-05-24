Denim shirts for men: Three cheers for versatile, durable and fuss-free garment

Denim shirts make men look trendy and cool.

For as long as we can recall, we have seen our brothers, dads, friends among others sport the denim jeans. They look cool and trendy and are popular for a reason. While people may think it is the jeans that does the trick, frankly it is the denim fabric which is the real hero. Why? Simply because this coarse and thick cotton woven fabric is versatile and durable, qualities that make it super popular. Any garment made from denim is likely to last you many seasons. What's more is that it needs very little care - wash it, dry it, iron it, wear it. Denim also gets better as it ages. While jeans is most commonly associated with denims, truth is markets are flooded with denim shirts as well. And they look just as hip as jeans. Let the summer heat not deter you from buying one since denim shirt can easily be worn in the hot season. Much will depend on how the garment has been stitched. A loose fit denim shirt can be an ideal summer wear as well. If we have convinced you try it out, then we can let you help with the selection too. Amazon has a number of such garments listed with it. We have curated a list that you might want to take a look at. Price of denim shirts for men:

Product Price Kuons Avenue Men's Denim Shirt ₹ 895.00 Carbonn Blue Men's Denim Shirt ₹ 598.00 - ₹ 599.00 Indigo Nixon Traveler Denim Shirts ₹ 1,319.00 - ₹ 1,474.00 OJASS Men's Casual Denim Shirt ₹ 584.00 - ₹ 629.00 Kandy Men's Denim Shirt ₹ 549.00

Kuons Avenue Men's Denim Shirt This slim fit shirt is a smart-looking garment that you can wear all year round. With a spread neck style and long sleeves (which can, of course, be folded), it gives a rather stylish and fashionable look, while still keeping the overall appearance rather casual. Made from denim fabric, it can be easily hand washed. While denim usually comes in Indigo colour, there are many shades to it. This shirt is available in six different shades - Denimax Blue, Icewash, True Blue, Carbon Blue and Trendy blue. It is also available in black. The sizes begin from medium and go up to 3XL.

Carbonn Blue Men's Denim Shirt This regular fit shirt has been from 100% denim fabric. With its button front style, cutaway collar and long sleeves, this is very smart garment to wear on a daily basis. Solid-coloured, this shirt works best as casual wear. It can be hand washed and comes in two shades of blue - dark blue and light blue. The sizes begin from small and go up to 2XL.

Indigo Nixon Traveler Denim Shirts This slim fit denim shirt is an ideal autumn and winter wear but it can be worn in summers too. With its button front style and spread collar, it is an easy-breezy shirt to sport. This garment can easily be machine washed. Regular blue in colour, it is not available in any other colour. Its sizes start from small and go up to 2XL.

OJASS Men's Casual Denim Shirt This regular fit shirt does not come in the classic blue but is available only in black (Carbonn Black). Made from denim fabric, it comes with roll-up sleeves, buttons closure and spread collar style. This is definitely a comfort wear garment. It comes with long sleeves but can be rolled up and converted into a half sleeves attire. It can be machine washed. Starting from small size, it goes up to 2XL.

Kandy Men's Denim Shirt This regular fit and long sleeves denim shirt is ideal as a smart casual wear. It has been made from 80% denim and 20% cotton, which makes it a comfortable summer wear as well. Its long sleeves, spread collar and button placket and chest pocket gives it a very fashionable edge. This is a versatile wear and can be worn on various occasions like casual dates, evening wear, going out with friends or family, school, home wear, daily wear, summer vacation, beachwear, travel or while hiking. It can be machine washed. It is available in two colours - light and dark blue. Sizes begin from small and go up to XL.