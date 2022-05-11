Dhoti kurta sets for women: These garments are ideal to jazz things up

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When it comes to clothes it is never a bad time to buy new ones. Though this logic is gender neutral, it is particularly true of women. Ladies just love clothes. While we agree that your wardrobe is bursting over, it would be a nice idea to do some spring cleaning? - spring is gone, get rid of old clothes and invest in some new ones. And if buying a new garment is on your mind then we would definitely propose a dhoti kurta set.
A regular salwar kameez can be so predictable and boring. The cut and design can really put one to sleep. While there is no denying the fact that it is a nice utilitarian garment, one should never shy away from experimenting with new designs and cuts. A dhoti-kurta fits the bill rather well. This garment is a good hybrid in design - while the kurta is conventional in its cut, the salwar is styled and stitched like a dhoti and that makes it look rather different. Paired with stilettos or platforms, it can make you look very classy and glamorous.
If we have convinced you try them out then Amazon could be a nice place to begin your search. Not only is there a lot of variety as far as choices go, these options aren't too expensive either. We have shortlisted some designs which you definitely should check out.
Stylum Women's & Girl's Rayon Kurta With Dhoti Pant
This charming garment is available in four different colour combinations - yellow/mustard and white, maroon and white, wine and white and peach and white. While the kurta is made from rayon, the dhoti pant is in cotton. The kurta is short (mid thigh in length with soft pleats to give a gentle swirl to the dress), has a round neck with three-fourth sleeves. The sizes begin from XS and go up to 2XL. This garment can be hand washed.
Janasya Women's Peach Poly Crepe Flared Kurta With Dhoti Pant
This dhoti kurta set is available in just one colour combination - peach kurta with maroon dhoti pant. It is a flare kurta and is a little short of being knee length. This regular fit kurta set is made of poly crepe material and has a three-fourth sleeve length. Sizes begin from XS and go up to 3XL. It can be hand washed.
Patrorna Cotton Women's Pathani Kurti and Dhoti Pant Suit Set
This relaxed fit kurta is available in a number of colour combinations - all bottle green, bottle green-black, all maroon, maroon-black and maroon-bottle green. The kurta of this regular fit set has a Pathani suit style with shirt collars paired with a dhoti pant. Since it is a all-cotton garment, it is comfortable as a summer wear as well. The kurta is knee length. Sizes begin from XS and go up to 9XL. It can be machine washed.
Zublee Rayon Kurti with Dhoti Pant and Dupatta Set
This dhoti kurta set comes with a dupatta. It is available in three different colour combinations - maroon and white, green and white and black and white. The material used is rayon; while the kurta features geometric lines, the dhoti pant comes in plain white colour. The kurta has a round neck with three fourth sleeves. The sizes begin from small and go up to 5XL. It can be machine washed.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.